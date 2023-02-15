Former Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) made it clear last week that she is eyeing a run for the Republican nomination for president. She told Fox News anchor Bret Baier she doesn’t think you need to be an 80-year-old to be a leader in Washington, D.C.

“I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things,” she said, citing multiple problems that need a fix — including high crime, inflation and the ignominious U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Do I think I could be that leader? Yes, but we are still working through things, and we’ll figure it out.”

