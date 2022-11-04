Antifa comes swarming into the street, hurling full soda cans at cops and at windows, believing they alone have the right to “burn it down,” ala Pol Pot, start over, Year Zero.

Trump’s MAGAts--Proud Boys, Oathkeepers, et alia, strut around with big-ass weapons, use gender slurs, religious slurs, racial slurs, shoot a few Nazi salutes, wave a Confederate battle flag, and hoot about Free Speech--and they are doing this at political rallies as well as polling places.

Dr. Tom H. Hastings is Coordinator of Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates at Portland State University, PeaceVoice Senior Editor, and on occasion an expert witness for the defense of civil resisters in court.