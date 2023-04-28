On a freezing cold day, February 15, 2003, Harry Belafonte, the legendary singer, actor and activist strode onto a stage near the United Nations in New York City. Rallies against the imminent U.S. invasion of Iraq were taking place around the globe that day in what is believed to be the largest mass protest in human history. Belafonte then did what he had been doing for over half a century — he spoke truth to power:

“We stand for peace. We stand for the truth of what is at the heart of the American people.”