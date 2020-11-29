The toughest part of any job is getting started. Watching my spouse stalk around a blank canvas, pausing to stare at its emptiness, then deserting it for some small manual task, before, finally returning to attack the offending void with a sizable paint brush loaded with colors is amusing. Although, I do sympathize with him.
Staring at a blank page on my laptop’s screen elicits similar responses from me. I pick up a newspaper or magazine and leaf randomly and dismissively through it. Then, back at the computer screen, I stare blankly at the white page. It is as though I am competing with the computer page to see which of us can appear the most vacant.
It’s likely that I win.
If, as sometimes happens, I do not have a topic to write about, I flail about, searching the internet in an effort to conjure up a topic. Even if I already have a topic, I stall perusing the web hoping for an inspired first line. Actually, there was a day when I relied more on my books. Now, I search the internet for information from sources that are reliable.
NPR (National Public Radio) is accurate. It never releases a story before confirming the story and double checking the details. In a world where getting breaking news to the public before competitors do increases ratings or sales, it is always tempting to run the story first and check the facts later. Reliable news sources never run stories without checking or without at least providing a disclaimer. If a news outlet does publish or broadcast a mistake, professional news sources will always rush to print or broadcast corrections.
I have followed NPR for 30-plus years. I have yet to note that the broadcasting network failed to correct its few errors over the course of those years. Granted, I do not follow the broadcast 24-seven. Even so, I find that news outlets that occasionally slip and lower their standards, even for a brief period, become sloppy in their reporting in general. NPR adheres to its high bar.
Of course, there are other equally reliable sources. In the interest of space and practically, I will not attempt to list all those outlets. However, among excellent sources are The AP (Associated Press) and “The 11th Hour” hosted by Brian Williams on MSNBC. Williams’ presentation style reminds me of anchors from the Cronkite, Huntley, Brinkley era. Also, “Fox News Sunday” hosted by Chris Wallace is well worth the hour.
Newspapers are reliable as well. The Harrisburg Patriot News provides a broad base of accurate news. There are many others, but naturally, my favorite is my local paper, The Gettysburg Times. It is always reliable. I know from experience.
Ok, in the interest of transparency, I worked, 23 years, for the Times – first as a correspondent and then in the newsroom laying out the newspaper’s pages. Admittedly, I may be a tad partial to the place, but over all those years I met more remarkable people than anyone can imagine a newsroom could house.
The Times impressed me because it is so committed to accuracy. It has a standing policy of running corrections, immediately.
Plus, The Times endeavors to report news stories without bias. One might think that merely reporting the facts fulfills that requirement. However, reporters must sort through the material that they have collected and decide which facts to include in their reports. Reporters are not stenographers. Covering meetings requires reporters make choices as to what needs to be included in a story. Then they must determine the order of importance. The most important part of the meeting or event should be in the first paragraph (or in newsroom lingo – the first graph) of the report. News reporting is not like telling a story where saving the best for last makes the story riveting. Obviously! Well, it was not obvious to me. When I started as a correspondent for The Times, my editor, B.J. Small, explained that important aspect to me. He was amazingly patient! He also explained that folks have limited time to read – or to listen to – reports. Readers/listeners may only catch the beginning of the story.
Pulling all of the details from a meeting or event together, putting them in order, making certain that the “who, what, where and why” questions have been answered is only a portion of the task. Reporters must double check grammar and spelling – yes, even with automatic spell check. Plus, making certain proper names are correct can be a challenge. There is no quicker way to discredit a story than misnaming someone or misspelling a name.
When I was a correspondent, the news industry still had regular proofers. I must credit many proofers, during my years of writing, for saving me from egregious and embarrassing mistakes. How today’s journalists make so few errors without the benefit of proofers amazes me.
Even when a journalist endeavors to meet all of his/her newspaper’s standards – and usually on deadline, at that — some folks still accuse the reporter and the paper of bias – of publishing their own opinions..
For most newspapers, opinion pieces run on the editorial pages. Also, most news broadcasting stations label editorials as opinion pieces.
The publisher/owner of The Times and the newsroom editor and assistant editor are all firmly committed to providing an opinion page forum for contributors with opposing views.
When I had the good fortune to stumble into the newspaper business, I was amazed that some folks felt that journalists were basically deceitful – almost like snakes in the grass.
Actually, for being accused of being untruthful or fake and of not owning up to their own mistakes, the news people whom I have known are frequently the first to admit errors.
Likewise, newspaper folks tend to be considerate and caring.
Actually, most of them feel a calling to the Fourth Estate. It certainly isn’t the remunerative pay or the family-friendly working hours that draw them. No, most committed journalists are driven by the vivid awareness that a free democracy cannot survive without reliable journalists and a free press.
Granted not all media are trustworthy, but follow their broadcasts and newspapers for a while. Compare them to outlets such as NPR to evaluate their validity.
As for places on the internet, like Facebook and Twitter it would be wise to double check their “facts.”
The news people whom I have worked with over the years are devoted journalists. In fact, they serve as society’s watch dogs.
Generations of these watch dogs have helped us maintain our democratic-republic, thus far.
It seems prudent to not dismiss them. It seems wise to continue to heed their warnings.
(Note: Since I am taking a break from my weekly column until mid-January, I wanted to wish you and yours a safe and enjoyable holiday. If – like my family and most of my friends – you are exercising caution, continuing to follow CDC guidelines and are likely staying in place for the holidays, may you find inventive ways to celebrate even at a distance.
Hopefully this holiday of 2020 will be filled with unexpected delights despite its restrictions.)
