Last Oct. 9, federal agents at Dulles International Airport arrested two burly men who had one-way airline tickets out of the country. The two, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, might have been foreign-born mobsters — Parnas with a Napoleanic comb-over and Fruman with hard eyes and a set jaw.
When their pictures appeared on TV that night one Twitter wit thought they looked like the burglars in the movie “Home Alone.” News anchors for several days had a ton of fun kicking around their names and giggling over their mugshots.
A couple of weeks after their arrest, Rachel Maddow, the MSNBC commentator, was amazed to learn that Parnas, at his court arraignment, was claiming executive privilege because he had been working for Rudolph Giuliani, the president’s lawyer.
“In the wildest fantasies about this insanity that we are living through in the Trump presidency,” Maddow said at the time, “nobody would have ever claimed that a guy linked to the Kremlin and to Russian organized crime would somehow get installed on the president’s legal defense team in the Russia scandal.”
Actually, it turned out that Parnas and Igor Fruman had been key players with Rudy Giuliani in their Ukrainian skullduggery as they sought to undermine former Vice President Joe Biden’s reputation and damage his chances in this year’s presidential election. They also worked to smear the American ambassador to the Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was eventually and wrongly fired from her post.
In the past week the big news has been that Parnas has opened detailed information about what he and Giuliani were doing and revealed who else was involved. In a long interview with Rachel Maddow, he directly connected Trump to the illegal campaign to shake down top Ukrainians, saying the president “knew exactly what was going on.”
Parnas claimed that Trump threatened to withhold all aid, not just military aid, if the Ukraine did not publicly announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his businessman son. A tough-talking Parnas delivered what he described as a “very harsh message” to Ukrainian officials on behalf of Giuliani and Trump. Details and dates of meetings that Parnas described check out and corroborate his claims.
Observers and analysts were baffled last May when Vice President Mike Pence suddenly skipped out on the inauguration of the Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Parnas says the cancelation undercutting Zelensky’s prestige was a tactic that Trump ordered to back up the “harsh message” of what would happen if Zelensky didn’t comply with Trump’s demands. He said that everyone, including Trump, knew what was happening in the conspiracy, adding “everybody was in the loop.”
That included Attorney General William Barr, whom Trump named in his infamous phone call with Zelensky last summer, demanding a spurious investigation of the Bidens in return for nearly $400 million in military assistance that the Ukrainians desperately needed. “Attorney General Barr was basically on the team,” Parnas said. The phone call and its illegalities, of course, became the basis for Trump’s impeachment and the trial now underway in the Senate.
This week should tell whether the Senate will hear Parnas’s evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.