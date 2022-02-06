One way to run from our past, is to prohibit any references and any lessons that recount our history of inequities.
Virginia’s just recently installed governor, Glenn Youngkin, took such a step on January 25. He officially set up a “tip (email) line.”
The tip line means his state’s residents can report things that offend them. Actually, it gives ”...his conservative constituents the opportunity to rat out educators who have the nerve to teach actual American history in all of its dark, racist, and brutal past.” – Daily KOS, Jan. 26.
So, in essence, the Governor has established a, “Report your kid’s teacher for admitting racism exists.”
Will that become the 2022 equivalent of the early 1950’s “report your coworker for communism”?
I would not want to be in front of a classroom now!
Back in the 1970s, It never occurred to me that recounting tales from my early youth might result in a trip to the principal’s or the superintendent’s offices to be reprimanded or even fired.
Rarely did I share any of my childhood experiences with my students.
However, as I was growing up, I watched white and Black interaction – or actually lack of interaction – in West Virginia during the 1950s.
On the rare occasions when I would recount an event, it usually grew out of teaching American history to junior or senior high students.
As far as I know, no students ever complained when I occasionally shared an observation or an incident.
At this moment however, teaching in Virginia would be exceedingly unnerving. I would be afraid that I would inadvertently share a story about watching discrimination against Blacks that would set the “tip line” rumbling.
If I understand this correctly, the fact that the story was true is irrelevant. If recounting the story upsets a student, or if it makes students slightly uncomfortable, then that would mean such experiences should not be shared.
It feels as though some folks are holding their index fingers over their pursed lips and breathing out a “Shhh! Shush!”
Apparently, hearing or reading about how ubiquitous discrimination was in the 1950s is too painful for students – or at least too excruciating for the grownups.
For example, are those adults actually willing to hear that restaurants and other public places had signs on the water fountains and restrooms indicating they were for use by “Whites Only”? Or would that accurate recounting cause a stir?
Over my young years – in fact, in all of my long years – I have never seen any facilities designated for Black use. Occasionally, back when I was still young, I would see a public place that had an outdoor toilet which Blacks could make use of.
So, I agree, that’s painful for us whites to recognize. However, imagine – for a moment – the harm and pain such treatment inflicted on the Blacks who endured it.
Joe Scarborough, who hosts the “Morning Joe” show daily on MSNBC, on Monday, Jan. 31, attempted to point out how restrictive Virginia’s tip line and its prohibitions could become.
Scarborough assumed for a moment that he was teaching in a Virginia school. Then, he posited, what if he told his class that, “Slavery was an original sin” and added that “...12 of our presidents owned slaves!’ Scarborough continued, “Could I get in trouble for that?”
We would hope that is an irrational example that would not trip alarm bells, however we cannot be certain.
Seriously, can I continue to be as naive in the year 2022 as I was in my early 20s, back in the early 1970s? I thought the point of teaching was sharing information, whether that information was about the planets and stars or about history and human relations.
Sorry, I know this next line is lame, but it does make the point. Surely, we have moved past teaching that the earth is flat or that the earth is the center of the universe, haven’t we?
Shouldn’t we also make certain that the history that we present to our school students is accurate, as well?
As much as I have heard about CRT (Critical Race Theory), I cannot understand it or how it is implemented in our public schools. According to some information on CRT, it is a method for examining institiutionalized racial discrimination. Apparently it is taught to graduate students who are earning their law degrees.
Now, unless our public school kids are geniuses at understanding the ins and outs of practicing law, I do not see how CRT could be taught where the students would actually learn lessons. In truth, the CRT looks like a misnomer.
So, I am confused by Youngkin’s claim that CRT is “‘...indoctrination” with ‘inherently divisive concepts’ that ‘instruct students to only view life through the lens of race and presumes that some students are consciously or unconsciously racist, sexist, or oppressive and that other students are victims.’” –Daily KOS, Jan. 26.
“‘We’ve been ringing the alarm for months,’ Monica Hutchinson, a parent of two Black children at Hermitage High School in Henrico County, part of the Richmond metro area,” said.
Hutchinson explained to KOS, that she is “...outraged by Youngin’s attacks on education, but not shocked.”
She added that she “...doesn’t think it’s even about white kids feeling bad; it’s about them coming home after learning about the history of white Americans and looking at their parents and grandparents and wondering where they stood in times of segregation. ‘It’s all about denying the truth.’
“They talk about the rights of students, but, the rights of which students? And when they talk about how CRT will teach Black kids to be victims, I say it will not. It will teach them that after all of the barriers they’ve had, they’ve made it. They’re survivors.” –Daily KOS, Jan. 26.
Rep. Ramon Alexander, D-Fla. state representative, succinctly summarized the schools’ and our nation’s needs. “We’ve a responsibility to make sure we tell the whole truth!”
Indeed, as my spouse noted, “If our mistakes are never revealed, how can we ever learn? How can we ever change?” -S. Nevada, Jan. 31.
When we continue to hide from our mistakes in an effort to avoid admitting past errors because we fear that will make us appear weak, that only confirms our weakness!
Doubtless, if we are truly strong, we will face and admit the errors of our past. We will learn from those errors and we will make progress.
In fact, progress can only be made by revealing and reviewing our failings. That assists us in learning how to move away from such mistakes. That helps us become a better society – a place where we can all excel!
It is vital that we remain dedicated to teaching our children the reality of our history, especially when that history is not uplifting, not appealing and does not always present us or our ancestors in the best light.
That’s how we can work on becoming better.
Is it easy? No, it can be painful, but it is essential!
Keep in mind, if we hide from our ugly past, we doom ourselves to repeating those mistakes!
