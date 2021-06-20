(Tribute to Oren L. “Dutch” Cavendish for Father’s Day)
Quiet, benevolent, hardworking, strong!
Those words described my father.
I am a coal miner’s daughter – an only kid, at that.
Granted, Dad left coal mining when I was merely 7-1/2 years old.
The vein of coal in the West Virginia mine that he labored in ran dry. The mine closed.
For the rest of his days, my father worked at a much easier, better paying job for an Army Depot in Ohio.
Yet, for the rest of his life, he rued the day that he left the mines.
It wasn’t that he loved grueling work. He knew the mines meant backbreaking labor in cold, damp, dusty, dark, cramped spaces. Those tunnels were dangerous; they could collapse – totally – without a moment’s notice – claiming either limb or life in the cave in.
For those who managed to survive a lifetime of mining, Black Lung would claim their breath; crowded spaces would twist their limbs and crook their backs. Their life’s end would be agony filled.
So, he was better off working at the Depot. It was much easier. However, he could never reconcile the fact that he was in charge of storing, receiving, and shipping weapons. He felt complicit in the war trade. Oh, he knew that he was incidental to the job, yet he could never resolve making a decent, comfortable living by handling equipment that’s sole purpose was to kill humans..
My father was, perhaps, one of the gentlest, kindest individuals I have ever known.
Even though he never had the opportunity to finish high school, my father loved reading the Greek and Roman classics. In fact, he taught himself basic Latin. At the drop of a hat, he could recite anyone of the numerous poems he had memorized. In his early years, he sang second tenor in a gospel quartet.
When I was a wee tot who slept in a crib, I recall peering, awestruck, between the crib bars at a shaggy little evergreen glistening with tinsel and aglow with strands of red, blue, and yellow lights.
I can still hear Dad’s sonorous voice as he warbled and whistled along with Bing Crosby’s – 78-RPM vinyl record – rendition of “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.”
Most of my early childhood memories included my father regaling me with tales, or reciting poetry – usually Bryant, Longfellow, Whitman, Whitter, Burns or Poe. He never seemed to reckon that I was too young to enjoy the poetry that he loved.
I could tell when he was home, because he always sang or, at least, whistled. Beyond being pleasing, his medley of sounds provided a warmth, a comfort.
His musical inclination reflected his natural disposition. He was kind, just a tad shy, but congenial and gracious to everyone. I do mean everyone!
Unfortunately, when I was still in my teens, he went deaf. Over the next two decades he gradually succumbed to brain cancer. It wasn’t until after he died that the cancer was detected.
Right up until the end of his life, he was told his pain and inability to think were all in his head. Such bleak irony!
It was excruciating watching him struggle not only to hear, but to comprehend once he finally heard the words.
Near the end, which came when his grandkids were 8 and the twins were 4, he withdrew totally. Sadly, our three offspring never had the opportunity to know their Granddad “Dutch.”
Yet, in spite of his short life, he left me a legacy.
Despite living in the southwestern corner of West Virginia in the 1950s, my father did not discriminate against anyone who was different from himself. He did not say ill about anyone, ever. Rather than badmouth others, he resorted to praise. He subscribed to the old adage, ”If you can’t say anything good, say nothing.”
His congenial manner helped ensure that he knew almost everyone in our little town. He was quietly friendly toward everyone and as a result everyone found him likeable.
Beyond his gracious disposition, he loved sharing music – usually by singing with anyone who was so inclined. I am fairly certain that is how he became friends with “Ole Doc Pepper.” After they sang together at our Baptist church, the dear “Doc” extended a special invitation to my dad to visit his Baptist church for an evening’s gospel sing.
After a couple of visits to “Doc’s” church, my father took me for an afternoon of singing.
“Doc’s” laugh was infectious; his knack with kids left me feeling like I was a special guest. What a treat! The gospel singing was impressive, the evening fun. I visited the “Doc’s church one more time, before it must have become clear to Dad that taking his little daughter to the “Doc’s” church in the 1950s, in southern W.Va., would not be accepted. Folks did not object to my dad regularly visiting a Black church or even obviously interacting with Blacks. Actually, at that time most whites avoided any obvious contact with Blacks. My father never hid his open acceptance of all people. However, taking his daughter to a Black church was a step beyond what the culture at that time would permit even for my dad.
Regrettably – at least from my perspective – it was not too long before we moved from the hills.
From the time I was a wee tyke, I watched my father as he watched others. He had great people watching skills. I picked up his habit.
In my early years – back when it was common for parents and even grandparents to leave kids in vehicles while they ran errands – I filled my waiting time by watching people.
The folks who lived up – what was called – “N**** Holler” came to the nearby Company General Store to pick up supplies and groceries.
Heads bowed, eyes down, they moved quickly and quietly into the store. Unobtrusively, they asked for and made their purchases. As unassumingly and swiftly, they left.
On Saturdays, they walked to town and, again, discreetly picked up mail at that Post Office and visited the bank.
From my moments of people watching, I noticed that folks with different skin color were treated differently.
Never did they interact with anyone else – well, anyone who was white. Watching them was so different from visiting “Doc Pepper’s” church.
My father never explicitly told me why people of color were so shy, but I knew. Not because I was so bright. No, my father’s example and his subtle way of communicating life’s lessons prepared me to absorb reality.
Just watching folks interact – actually avoid interacting – it seemed to me that whites made it perfectly clear – in fact, some even said out loud – that Blacks needed to “mind their place!” I did not understand why “they needed to mind their place.”
My Father excelled at retelling stories, sharing riddles and reciting poems. I have fond memories of – after supper – crawling onto Dad’s lap for story time. My favorite moments came when he crooned to me. One particular song always tugged at my heart strings. Still tugs.
“Stay in Your Own Back Yard,” told the story of a mamma trying to shelter her little son’s feelings from the nasty, bullying, older, white kids.
The lyrics tell how Mamma is sitting in the doorway of her small cabin, holding and rocking her little lad in her lap as she sings.
She croons to him “...now, don’t yo mind” what those white “chillins” do.
In her effort to comfort him, she continues “...an Honey doan yo cry so hard.
Go out and play jus’ as much as yo please, but stay in yo own backyard!”
The song reflects the year it was published – 1899.
Even though the ballad uses offensive words, it actually reflects human behavior. (No, curse words were not used! However, the song included language that was disparagingly stereotypical.)
Even though that old Alabama ballad touched me and impressed me with the pain-filled plight of Blacks, I did not pass the song along to my children or grandchildren.
However, I did pass along – or tried – Granddad “Dutch’s” legacy.
His manner of treating people, his decisions to share the reality of our world’s cruelty with me when I was so young, the example he always set, all had an impact on what – I hope – I passed along to my children and grandchildren.
It is too bad that my Father never got a chance to tell stories, to play with and to croon tunes to his three grand and 10 great grandkids.
My Father’s playfulness and gentle laughter would have appealed to them! He would have charmed them!
Note: As ballads are wont to do, this melancholy tale ends with Mamma sitting in her doorway, rocking, crying, and crooning the same song to herself. Her lap is empty!
Angels had called her little chap away.
She was trying to quiet her broken heart.
