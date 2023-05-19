President Joe Biden is attending this year’s G7 summit, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons there at the top of the agenda. The G7 comprises Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. Russia was briefly a member of what was then called the G8 but was expelled in 2014 after its military annexation of Crimea.

This year’s G7 meeting is being held in Japan. Of particular note is where in Japan: Hiroshima. There, on August 6, 1945, the United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb, leveling the city and killing an estimated 140,000 people and injuring 100,000 more. As the threat of nuclear war looms as a real possibility, the world leaders gathered in Hiroshima have a responsibility to reflect on the obliteration of that city almost 80 years ago, and to say no to nuclear war.

