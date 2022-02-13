Tomorrow, Feb. 14, puts us smack-dab in the middle of Black History Month.
Actually, observing the contributions and the struggles of Black Americans began as a “Negro History Week.” In 1926, a noted Black historian and scholar, Carter G. Woodson created the observance. Professor Woodson chose the second week in February because two icons of the abolitionist movement were born in that week: President Abraham Lincoln, Feb. 12, and Frederick Douglass, Feb. 14. (Actually, since Douglass was born into slavery, his birthdate was not recorded.)
Negro History Week was observed, for the most part, by Blacks.
In all of my school years, from 1st grade throughout college, I neither heard nor saw anything about marking anytime in February as an occasion to recall Black triumphs and struggles.
The hole in my knowledge of Black history is both enormous and embarrassing. I confess that even my knowledge about Frederick Douglass was limited to the fact that he was born into slavery, yet he managed to become a spearhead for and an amazing leader of the abolitionist movement. That’s it! That’s all I knew!
Douglass’s story is remarkable, however. A slave, born sometime in February of 1818, Douglass suffered all the punishments, restraints and anguish that was heaped upon the enslaved. Despite his crushing childhood and young adulthood, Douglass, with the assistance of some whites who abhorred slavery, managed to educate himself. In fact, he became so remarkably learned that folks doubted that he had actually been a slave. Douglass was believed only after he wrote his autobiography – “The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, An American Slave, Written by Himself.”
In the book, Douglass named plantations, owners and dates. He recounted the tale of his final escape to freedom. That put the doubters’ minds at ease.
I knew so little about Douglass. I even forgot that he produced and published a newspaper called the “North Star,” in which he ran articles, written by both himself and others. Obviously most of the editorials held the anti-slavery belief, however, Douglass apparently also ran articles opposing abolition.
Therefore, it makes sense that Professor Woodson, back in 1926, would select Douglass and Lincoln as the focus for Black History Week.
“Fifty years after the first celebrations, President Gerald R. Ford officially recognized Black History Month during the country’s 1976 bicentennial. Ford called upon Americans to ‘seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.’” — History.com.
Indeed, we should all pause to mark Black History Month. Blacks were – still are – integral to our nation’s formation and to its survival.
So, it only seems appropriate that we learn about theirs and their ancestors’ struggles and their contributions.
Yet, for far too long, we as a nation have ignored all their incontrovertible contributions. Of course, we have a horrific history – one we’d rather ignore – of mistreating Blacks. It began in 1619, in Jamestown, Va., when our ancestors brought humans from Africa to sell into bondage – a practice that lasted for more than 200 years.
(Well, maybe not your ancestors, but certainly some of mine, who landed near Jamestown in the 1600s, must have been complicient or at least quietly consenting.)
In fact, at the formation of our nation, our founders reluctantly struck an agreement that, in essence, validated slavery. Without the agreement, the southern colonies would never have joined the northern colonies. A union would not have been formed. Without the South on board, it is unlikely that a union made up of only northern colonies could have obtained and retained independence. In fact, it is questionable whether they would have declared independence.
So, some of the founders, against their better judgment, acquiesced to allowing plantation owners to keep their slaves.
Southern plantation owners knew that without the free labor of slaves their plantations would not have been productive. Since the South relied on selling tobacco and cotton to European nations, the owners could not see any viable solutions.
In reality, before our country even became a nation, Blacks were making huge contributions – anguished contributions.
Thus, Blacks, who had no say, were pressed into service, free of charge. Therefore, a case could be made that without the free, backbreaking labor of Blacks, our nation would not be.
Ergo, African-Americans are integral to our nation’s founding!
Seriously, even the White House – residence of our presidents – was built with the sweat, blood and labor of slaves.
In fact, “Enslaved laborers participated in every stage of building construction, from the quarrying and transportation of stone to the construction of the Executive Mansion. They worked alongside European craftsmen, white wage laborers, and other free African-American wage laborers.” – The White House Historical Association.
It seems we, as a nation, should give credit where it is due!
There are those who argue against a Black History Month. Yes, there are some folks who object! They pose the question, “Why do Blacks need a whole special month?” Those against an entire month’s observation maintain that Black history should just be incorporated into regular history. Some feel that setting aside an entire month for Black history discriminates against whites.
Ok, let us look at our history. How well have we recorded Black contributions? How well have we recognized Black suffering?
Good grief! Blacks were still being lynched as recently as the 1980s.
“From 1882 to 1968, 4,743 lynchings occurred in the U.S., according to records maintained by the NAACP.”
According to those same NAACP records, the last recorded lynching, was the hanging of 19-year-old Michael Donald, in Alabama in 1981.
We’re not talking the 1800s here, we are talking the 80s – the 1980s.
In fact, that only includes recorded hangings. I suspect, if we only knew, there were hangings well into the 1990s.
The Civil Rights movement of the 1960s and 70s was ugly, too. Blacks were just trying to obtain the right to be served in restaurants, ride public transit, use public restrooms. For protesting – peacefully protesting for those rights – Blacks were beaten and were killed without cause.
Frankly, there are moments where it appears some members of our society still chase down, beat and kill Blacks without cause.
So, yes, we desperately need a month devoted to honoring Black sacrifice, Black contributions and Black triumphs!
We need to teach Black history in our schools – yes, our public schools. For far too long we have suppressed any history dealing with Blacks.
Until we recognize the contributions – and yes, the intense suffering – of Blacks, until we honor their triumphs and contributions, we will continue to suppress our fellow citizens, purely based on their color.
Yet, Blacks are an integral part of America’s strength and greatness!
