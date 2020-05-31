By the end of this week all of my grandkids will officially wrap up this school year.
From my observations, the kids are ready for down time — moments when they don’t have to read and answer questions on their tech devices, or work on math problems, or write stories and create companion illustrations.
Zoom classes, while a good way to stay in touch with teachers, have their drawbacks. Sometimes pictures and sound fade — or freeze, altogether. And, although the youngsters enjoy science experiments, the projects can be time consuming and cut into time spent outside.
Doubtless, the kids will enjoy — at least — the first couple of days of extra free time.
However, as happy as the kids will be, it is likely the parents who will be joyous. Being teachers’ assistants is a tough task! Not only must parents supply sufficient tech equipment, but they must also be adept at using the equipment.
That is just the beginning. Then, parents must be able to understand and guide the students through the material. Once assignments are completed, parents take photos of the homework and email each item to the appropriate teacher.
It would be surprising if any parent isn’t ready to abandon making schedules coincide with e-classes; guiding students through assignments; checking homework; and acting as a more stringent disciplinarian than normal. I know from trying to guide my offspring — decades ago — that being a child’s parent and being that child’s teacher requires different skills.
Also, a glance at some of the teaching material — we’re talking kindergarten level — convinced me that I would be lost. Trust me. It’s confusing — or I found it so. Can’t believe that I was once a teacher!
Are parents ready to cry “uncle” or make that “teacher” and exclaim that they have learned their lesson? Teaching is hard work! Many of them — at least the parents I know — are pleading for the teachers to take the students back in the fall. At least, I’ve yet to hear from any parents who are thrilled about returning to their position as teachers’ assistants in the fall.
Thus, you might feel safe in assuming those timeworn complaints about school teachers having such an easy, easy job had evaporated due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
You would be wrong!
According to educator Dr. Edward Albert, “The COVID-19 global pandemic has thrust educators from all over the commonwealth onto the public stage as they’ve become the central focus of the public, media and politicians.
Unfortunately, they are often portrayed in an unflattering and inaccurate manner. I’ve heard comments such as, ‘Teachers are getting paid and they are not working, Are teachers giving their pay back because they did not work for weeks?’ and ‘It sure must be nice to be a teacher — they did not suffer any hardship at all.’” LancasterOnline, May 10.
(Dr. Edward Albert is the executive director of Pennsylvania Association for Rural and Small Schools. Albert served as superintendent of Tulpehocken Area School District, retired.)
What an astonishing response!
Apparently some folks think that because school buildings are closed that teachers are already on summer vacation — basically, doing nothing.
I cannot imagine being a teacher and trying to deal with the sudden shift from teaching a classroom filled with students to attempting to put together lesson plans for e-school. Put aside the fact that I am technologically challenged beyond all hope. Just tracking down and researching teaching material appropriate for my class’s grade level would be time consuming. Then, making certain that the material I chose actually dealt with the lessons that needed to be taught. To be successful, I would need to be aware of the skills and information that I needed to teach. Granted, I need that knowledge in the physical classroom as well, but I have a feeling that searching on the World Wide Web could be a bit overwhelming.
That would just be the start. Then, I would need to establish a schedule that included Zoom meetings. Hopefully, I could schedule times that would be convenient for most of my students.
Aside from any technological glitches, the actual interaction with the students should be fun and, hopefully, beneficial.
Assuming the e-school day went reasonably well, I would still be stuck with the teacher’s most dreaded job — checking homework. Even a shutdown can’t interfere with homework!
I suspect that most parents are hoping, ardently, that come fall, teachers will be back in the physical classrooms welcoming their students for the school year 2020-’21.
I cannot imagine that any parents who have spent the last two and a-half months e-schooling their offspring want to eliminate teachers. Too many of them look teaching weary.
Perhaps those parent/teacher assistants can share their perspective with folks who continue to insist that teachers do nothing.
My hat is off to both the teachers and their parent/assistant teachers.
