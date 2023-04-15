“April showers bring May flowers” is rapidly falling out of fashion, huh?
It’s been awhile since we’ve seen these conditions this early in the year.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 8:01 am
“April showers bring May flowers” is rapidly falling out of fashion, huh?
It’s been awhile since we’ve seen these conditions this early in the year.
Drive down the road and you’ll see farmers plowing and disking the fields before we’re even halfway through April! That’s crazy. I’m about to move my started tomato plants outside because I no longer fear the cold.
There have been more than a couple years where the spring rains don’t stop until May and folks are still planting corn in early June. That’s not going to be the case this year, and without getting political, I expect we’re going to see more years like this year and last year than otherwise in the foreseeable future.
Remember last year? When we all took first cutting hay off then parked our haybines for the rest of the year? My advice: start looking at available hay for the winter now. I’m no meteorologist, but the Farmer’s Almanac says to expect another dry, hot summer.
By all means get your corn in the ground while you can. I’m sure next week we’ll get some ‘gully-washers’ as grandpa calls it and I’ll look like a fool, but farmers think in longer terms than one week at a time. Going back to last week’s column, maybe someone who runs out of corn seed looks into small grains for their last 10 acres this year. Wheat is more heat-tolerant than corn, and it harvests quicker.
Above all else, heed the warnings we don’t typically start seeing until late June. Remember to hydrate. Take breaks in the shade when possible. Check on your pets. And BE CAREFUL with burning. It’s a busy time of year for the volunteers at the fire department too. Don’t make them have to come put out your pasture because a trash fire migrated with the wind.
Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.
