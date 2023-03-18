We are in a looming financial crisis, even if we don’t want to see it.

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was, according to Moody’s, worthy of an investment-grade rating as of March 8, 2023. S&P Global Ratings similarly held a high opinion of SVB. Two days later, SVB was shut down; immediately, Moody’s dropped SVB into junk territory. So did S&P Global Ratings. Within days, Signature Bank — with Barney Frank, co-sponsor of the famed and much-ballyhooed Dodd-Frank Act, on the board — went belly up.

