August 24 marked six months since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, with millions displaced and tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers killed. The same day marked the centennial of the late historian Howard Zinn’s birth. Zinn was an author, professor and anti-war activist. His seminal book, “A People’s History of the United States,” revealed a different, dissident perspective on the historical arc of the Western hemisphere, from Christopher Columbus’ arrival in 1492 to the so-called “War on Terror.” First published in 1980, “A People’s History” has become a standard text, with over 2 million copies in print. Howard Zinn died in 2010, at the age of 87. His words, more than a decade after his death, are still worth hearing in a world wracked by war, racism and inequality.

“War poisons everybody who engages in it,” Howard Zinn said in a 2006 address in Madison, Wisconsin. The United States was waging two major wars at the time, in Iraq and Afghanistan, and supporting ongoing conflicts elsewhere. Howard Zinn continued: “We’ve had a history of war after war after war after war. What have they solved? What have they done?”

Amy Goodman is the host of “Democracy Now!,” a daily international TV/radio news hour airing on more than 1,400 stations. She is the co-author, with Denis Moynihan and David Goodman, of the New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”