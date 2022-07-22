With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a grave miscarriage of justice is rippling across the country. Abortion bans, or “trigger laws,” written to take effect immediately upon the defeat of Roe, are being implemented. Abortion ban exceptions for victims of rape or incest are being stripped away. These unprecedented restrictions on what was, until recently, a national, constitutional right came into laser focus when a 10-year-old rape victim traveled from her home in Ohio to Indiana to obtain a medication abortion. The vicious attacks that she and her Indiana-based physician experienced should serve as a warning to all of us on the extremely dangerous era we have entered.

On July 1, the Indianapolis Star published the shocking story about the young rape victim. This was just one week to the day after the Supreme Court had issued its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, overturning Roe. Hours after the decision, Ohio implemented its six-week abortion ban, which had been blocked since 2019 as unconstitutional. The story described how patients seeking abortion care were flooding into Indiana from neighboring states with severe abortion restrictions, like Kentucky and Ohio.

