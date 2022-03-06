Imagine a tremendous crash smashes the quiet. Your home trembles! You are yanked from a serene sleep in the chilly pre-dawn hours of a Thursday in February!
Startled, you sit up; you squint and peer around trying to focus in the dim morning light. You struggle to get your bearings. You attempt to comprehend what the rocketing sound is and where it originates.
All of your senses lead to one conclusion, but that cannot be, can it? Your community is being attacked? It is war, but no, no, it can’t be! A sort of brittle peace has reigned over the past two decades in your town. Oh, your nation’s borders have suffered some battles, but never has it reached your town. There was always the lurking, lingering threat of that mighty bear – Russia – occasionally nibbling away at your country’s eastern and southern borders. Yet, the western portion of your nation seemed safe and seemed intent on emulating western nations’ democracies. Life was good. Right?
Frightened, you are unsure how to proceed, how to ensure your family and relatives are protected? You strain to see out the windows in an effort to assess the situation. Crimson light from falling rockets casts an amber glow across the sky in alternating flares. Columns of grayish-black smoke drift, heavily upward from buildings, rising to fog up the sky. Periodically shrieking sirens shatter the snippets of silence.
Supposedly, Russia only hits military sites, but that’s blatantly untrue.
Eventually, Russian tanks appear in the main streets.
Definitely, this is war!
OK, you always knew this could happen, but after years of relative calm, you had buried the possibility. You had learned to live with the lurking potential. True, Vladimir Putin had amassed an army with weapons on your nation’s borders! It’s true, even nations that called themselves your country’s friends had warned that the Russian leader fully intended to violently invade your nation, soon.
Putin set forth in an effort to lay claim to Ukraine. He needs its landmass to help him create his ultimate fantasy, a sprawling Russian empire in which he is the supreme leader. Ukraine forms a large chunk of Europe, making it second only to Russia. That along with its abundance of rich black soil makes it the world’s breadbasket.
What a jewel for Putin’s conquest!
Since your nation is irresistible to Putin, war is on the horizon. It appears inevitable.
You must decide on a course of action. What can best protect your family?
Should you ride this intense battle out in your home? Do you gather a few belongings and your family and seek out an underground “subway” or parking garage in which to shelter from the pounding rockets? Can any of those underground sanctuaries provide water, restrooms or anything resembling hygienic facilities?
Or, would it be better to flee westward toward Poland? You and your family and friends are – suddenly and overnight – unwanted, displaced refugees!
Besides, how safe is it to either drive the traffic jammed roads or even – like the seven-decades old photos from World War II show – traipse along with the hordes of people who are clogging the roads, also trying to escape? Plus, you must cart your limited supplies and carry your small children! Oh, how you must worry about your children, about their safety!
What horror!
Given that your nation does not have a battle-ready fighting force, should you take up weapons, should you stay, should you fight or should you flee?
What is your choice? Stay and jeopardize your family and children or flee to return at a later moment. Neither choice is promising. Assume you flee in order to get your family to sanctuary. You may return to a nation under Soviet rule; thus, there will be no homeland to come back to. If you stay and fight, your family may be lost. What a dilemma!
We, ensconced in nations far from the fray, watch our screens as a war – possibly World War III – unfolds before us.
As horrific as the scenes of the forces invading Ukraine are, the Ukrainian people are amazingly heroic!
Watching civilians pick up weapons – some for the first time – watching them fight the invasions in their cities’ streets, watching as they calmly evacuate their families, how impressive! The peoples of this nation have set an incredibly high bar in terms of maintaining their dignity and their sanity in such insane circumstances.
It is even more impressive to realize that the nation has just suffered a severe bout of COVID-19. It is likely that those huddled in shelters or waiting in crowded lines to cross into Poland or Romania or another free nation are in some jeopardy of contracting the virus. Added to the virus’s threat, apparently cases of polio are striking some of their children.
Beyond watching this inhumane scenario, why should we care?
We’re not in Putin’s path!
Well, the exporting of Russian gas will be interrupted.
None of us has any great desire to pay more for gasoline. Good grief! We are already seeing rising prices at the pump. However, if cutting off Russian fuel exports helps Putin see clearly, perhaps war can be averted.
We desperately need to redirect the Russian leader. The little man appears to be living in his own fantasy world, where only he must be obeyed.
One wonders if he can see where this misguided adventure is headed.
War is insane – anytime, anywhere! It is especially insane, since our world has stockpiles of nuclear weapons.
Watching Putin, I despair!
On the other hand, watching crowds of protesters – in cities all around the world – who exclaim “No war,” I am heartened!
It was entrancing watching, “Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev who took his win at Friday’s Dubai Championship semifinals as an opportunity to send a message to his home country. Moments after his victory, – and having said nothing – he wrote, “No war please” on the lens of a TV camera in the middle of a live broadcast.” – The Wrap, Feb. 25.
That’s a message that reached millions!
Watching citizens in the streets of Russian cities protest against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, watching them as they are brutally arrested and dragged off, for – only God knows – what punishment, I am impressed with their commitment and their stark bravery.
Watching the average citizens of Ukraine as they beat back the “trained” Russian forces, I have hope!
Watching as a Ukrainian man knelt in front of a moving Russian tank in his effort to stop that tank, I am deeply impressed with his bravery and willingness to sacrifice himself! Many have since followed his example.
Even watching NATO including European nations who are not yet members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), plus, other members including Canada, Japan, Australia and yes, even us, I am impressed with the way we – in fact most of the world – are rallying to support Ukraine! I’m gobsmacked that Switzerland – that eternally neutral nation – imposed economic sanctions on Putin and his cronies.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, 13 Ukrainian border guards were stationed on Snake Island, an approximately 40-acre island of rock owned by Ukraine. Snake Island is about 186 miles west of Crimea.
On that day, a transmission to those guards on Snake Island was recorded:
“‘This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed,’ the Russian office was recorded as saying on a naval radio channel.”
After a short period of silence in the recording, a Ukrainian officer reportedly responded: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.” –The Guardian, Feb. 25.
In his address after the first day of the invasion of his country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced he would posthumously award those 13 soldiers the Hero of Ukraine award.
Indeed, those guards should be honored!
Also, President Zelenskiy deserves honors, as well.
From being a comedian to becoming the elected leader of Ukraine’s democracy, in 2019, Zelenskiy has emerged as a courageous and intuitive leader proving Ukrainians know a leader when they see one.
On day two of the invasion, Zelenskiy turned down an offer to be airlifted out of Ukraine saying, “...the fight is here” – and that he needed anti-tank ammunition – “not a ride.”
Zelenskiy is staying with his people, leading them, encouraging them and yes, even donning military garb to be ready to fight.
Of course, the question is, how long can a ragged-tagged band of average citizens stand up against a powerful dictator, such as Putin?
(Personally, I wish we could send ground troops in to help Ukrainians win this fight, but that would just give Putin the excuse he needs to initiate a nuclear strike.) I am not certain he’s rational, so that’s dangerous!
Although, it is likely that Putin thinks he will win soon. Of course, he thought this whole conquering of Ukraine would be a “piece of cake.”
Too bad the dear Russian leader can’t have a word with King George III. You know, a sort of dictator to dictator chat. King George could remind Putin that ragged-tagged forces are definitely not pushovers! Think American Revolution, eh?
No one should be driven from their established homes because of greed. Still, it happens!
Perhaps Ukrainians need to stage their own French-style Revolution!
Rather than beheading the Russian leader, they should put Putin on trial – before the world – for heinous war crimes!
