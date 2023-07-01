The Pennsylvania House recently passed a bill raising the minimum wage in the state to $15 an hour and indexing the wage to inflation, meaning the wage would raise to keep up with prices.

Indexing something to the rate of inflation isn’t a new concept and, as a dairy farmer, it seems like an obvious move regarding milk prices.

Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.