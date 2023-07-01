The Pennsylvania House recently passed a bill raising the minimum wage in the state to $15 an hour and indexing the wage to inflation, meaning the wage would raise to keep up with prices.
Indexing something to the rate of inflation isn’t a new concept and, as a dairy farmer, it seems like an obvious move regarding milk prices.
I always heard growing up that milk prices weren’t much better than when my dad was a kid, so I figured I’d look up some historical data from the USDA.
In 1993 — thirty years ago — the price of a gallon of whole milk was $2.78. The dollar has lost roughly half its buying power since, meaning the cost now would be $4.17. That’s not far off from what consumers spend at the store today. The disparity is also not so different in real milk prices farmers are paid for their milk.
The problem is other prices have inflated at insane rates. Electricity, fuel, and grain prices have ballooned since 1993. It not only costs more to produce a gallon of milk, but it’s harder. There are less farmers now, and less experienced farm hands. Finding an experienced person to care for your cows who won’t wreck your tractors is invaluable.
And of course, the milk price may have raised with inflation overall but it was a bumpy time getting there! Prices were great when America decided Greek yogurt was the hot new food but there were also severe slumps where we were practically giving the milk away.
Canada fixes its dairy prices, I say we do the same. Maybe our highs won’t be as high, but our lows won’t be as low either. And it’s the lows that put the little guys out of business. The big thousand cow dairies can survive a slump. Your neighbor with 30 Jerseys can’t.
There’s all kinds of federal programs designed to keep dairy farmers in business, except the one thing that would make the most difference. It’s time to change that.
Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.
