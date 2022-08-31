“Your bloodwork shows your Vitamin D levels are low,” my doctor admonished me. “Start taking supplements.”

Not even sure what vitamin D was for, I followed her advice. Within a week, the pain in my knees had gone away. Amazing! I thought. How often can you solve a problem by simply swallowing a pill?

Melinda Burrell, PhD, @MelindaCBurrell, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a former humanitarian aid worker and now trains on the neuroscience of communication and conflict. She is on the board of the National Association for Community Mediation, which offers resources for community approaches to difficult issues.