We’ve heard it all before!
“And so we hear the usual suspects talk about video games. And mental health. And arming teachers. And the scourge of secularization. If the script generates eye-rolling, it’s because the rhetoric is hollow and tiresome.” – Steve Bennen for MSNBC, May 26.
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott trotted out the old, “our-mental-health-needs-fixed” trope. Abbott’s history of supporting funding for health issues is abysmal. Not certain how he reconciles his words and his actions.
The Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz has a brand new cure. Not only do we need to harden our schools more and arm our teachers more, but we must limit our schools to one, main entrance, only! Okay, does the esteemed Senator realize that fire marshalls might have something to say about that?
Is Cruz nutty? Does he really believe that sprawling schools with numerous attached buildings could even be fitted with just a single door? What is the man thinking? Besides, one door would, in reality, lend itself to the shooter’s advantage. Knock off the guard or guards, shoot or blow the door in and presto, bingo; the shooter has total control of the door, thus, can trap everyone inside the building. No hope of escape!
As looney tunes as these leaders’ suggestions sound, it is the guns-for-everyone advocates – these advocates apparently mean everyone including teenagers– that really makes me question their sanity.
If we are to believe what they are preaching, they must feel that guns are absolutely more vital to our human existence than peoples’ lives. That includes little kids’ lives! Gee, and they are worried about being replaced by others – people of color. Have they not noticed that school shootings are not respecters of color? Their thoughts appear to be, “So what if 19 children – not counting the two teachers – were mowed down by – a bad guy – or a mentally sick guy with a weapon of war? We can’t let that interfere with our precious gun rights.”
Actually, I doubt if many of these outspoken protectors of guns really have many or any assault weapons like the AR-15.
Still, they seem to be obsessed with a fear that controlling weapons of war will erode the availability of shotguns, hunting rifles and handguns.
I credit power hungry politicians who spew fake, frightening rhetoric, telling the people, whose votes they seek at the polls, that they are the only politicians who can protect those voters’ supplies of guns.
Weapons of war, like the AR-15 – with its 30 rounds, the speed with which it can be fired and its punch power – could conceivably take out a whole squad of 30 troops. The AR-15 was designed for the battlefield, for war, not for hunting. The bullets rip through anything they hit, tearing the item or body to shreds before making an explosive exit. To use the AR-15 to kill wildlife for food would be remarkably stupid. It would destroy the potential food. Certainly, AR-15s are not designed for recreation either. Although, I guess there might be some thrill in knocking down a stack of 50-gallon barrels filled with water with one shot. Still, is that thrill worth the cost?
I shudder to think what my West Virginia family (most were gun owners who hunted – that included some aunts) would say to anyone who thought the AR-15 was a requirement to complete their complements of weapons in their gun cabinets. My family was quick to chide any foolish individual – usually a teenaged boy – who was even remotely reckless with his weapons. “If ya don’t store it locked away safely, we’ll confiscate it!” Back in those days, it was a given that guns were a requirement. The gun was an essential tool to help supplement the family’s food needs. Thus, guns were taken extremely seriously.
Not in my wildest imaginations, did it occur to me that one day in my dotage, I would long for a return of the “American Rifleman” magazine – the way it was in the 1950s. When I was about 9 through 10 years old, I used to peruse my granddad’s copies of the magazine. I recall there was great emphasis on proper gun use and safety. Now, it feels as though the National Rifle Association leaders are more focused on flooding the market with weapons. What a shame!
The NRA was actually started in November 1871. Yes, only six years after the Civil War ended. Its purpose seemed to be to train citizens to function as a unit. Apparently many “civilian soldiers” were inept with guns.
“‘Dismayed by the lack of marksmanship shown by their troops, Union veterans Col. William C. Church and Gen. George Wingate formed the National Rifle Association in 1871. The primary goal of the association would be to ‘promote and encourage rifle shooting on a scientific basis,’ according to a magazine editorial written by Church.” – NRA, Brief History: https://home.nra.org/about-the-nra/
How things have changed! In review, this year, just from January through the end of May, there have been 213 mass shootings. Of those, 27 have been school shootings.
How do we face ourselves? How can we accept so many shootings in our supposedly sacred halls of learning? How can we live with ourselves realizing that children do not feel safe in their classrooms? In fact, it is reaching a point where We the People no longer feel safe anywhere!
People – particularly children – but all of our citizenry should feel safe at the grocery store, in their hospitals, in their churches, mosques and synagogues, in dance clubs. In fact, they should feel safe anywhere, on any street. Yet, we do not because mass shootings and even handgun shooting incidents increase by the year.
We should take a hard look at ourselves. We should ask, “How can any of us ignore gun safety regulations? Are we comfortable with the ultimate costs? Are the lives of lively, hopeful wee ones so totally expendable?”
Yes, we have a crisis! We are suffering a crisis of the soul. Yet, we often hide behind our Second Amendment and even our religion.
Actually, our founders designed the Constitution to be amended! Also, the Second Amendment specifies that, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Granted that right is up for dispute. As I read it, the right and “responsibility” is based on maintaining a militia, at the ready.
In fact, a case could be made that our National Guard fulfills that obligation; nothing more is needed.
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court reinterpreted the Second Amendment in the District of Columbia vs Heller. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a majority opinion that the Second Amendment did indeed protect individual gun rights. Since then, guns have proliferated and gun violence has risen.
We need to staunchly support gun safety rules!
We need to impress on those who doubt the need for rules, that there is a dire need for gun safety, that, in reality, it is merely practical. It is definitely not an effort to remove all guns.
In fact, the slippery slope argument that it will result in the removal of all guns is bogus. The argument has as much validity as the hypothetical proposition that putting one stoplight in town will lead to many, many more stop lights until it reaches the point where nobody can drive though the town. Everyone will be stopped at lights.
Right, that is obviously a ridiculous scenario.
Consider the fact that all U.S. states require anyone who plans to do a little fishing or hunting purchase a license for that state! Show me a state that does not require fishing/hunting licenses! Okay, so in Tennessee you may hunt on your own property without a license. Being practical, why wouldn’t states require licenses? It’s an annual revenue resource. Heck, to own a dog, you must have a license! But…, a lethal weapon of war, no just go pick that up at your local corner store, no background check, no training in use and storage of weapons required! Nope, turn 18 and go out and buy your killing machines! Seriously? Who – may I ask – is crazy? Is it the teenaged boys who are encouraged and freely permitted to stock up on war weapons and ammo? Or is it the politicians who promote this lunacy and the voters who support such irresponsibility?
On Saturday, June 11, a ”March for Smart Gun Laws” will be held nationwide. David Hogg is spearheading the national march.
Hogg was a student survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Parkland, Florida, in 2018.
How can we turn our backs on those who lost their lives because weapons are far too accessible? From Columbine HIgh School, Colorado, where 12 students and one teacher were killed in 1999, to Sandy Hook Elementary, Newtown, Connecticut, where 26 were massacred, 20 of them first and second grade pupils, to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, May 24?
Do we not worry about where and when and how many the next shooter will hit?
Can we just shrug and go, “Oh well, what can we do?”
I look for the day when I no longer feel an immense relief when school is over for the year and my nine out of 10 grandkids are finally, safely, home.
During the summer vacation months I do not feel the constraint and nagging worry that August and the return of school brings.
None of us should have to endure that ever-present worry!
Nor should our schools have to harden up and become fortresses!
They are supposed to be citadels of learning!
Let’s make this the last mass school shooting that we turn our backs on!
