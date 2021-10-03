Can someone, please explain to me what our state senator, Cris Dush, Republican of Jefferson County is talking about?
I cannot follow this statement that Sen. Dush made on Sept. 24:
“Protecting the integrity of Pennsylvanians’ election system is not only critical to the overall function of our country, but also secures Pennsylvania’s unique role as a state within the fabric of our nation by allowing Pennsylvanians to express our state’s culture demographic, and geographic diversity through our voting process. It is for these reasons that Pennsylvania and other states must have certainty in the oversight and integrity of their state’s (sic) voting system.” --Sen. Cris Dush, Sept. 24.
No doubt, I can be dense, at moments.
I do agree election integrity is crucial. However, Sen. Dush seems to say that Pennsylvania is unique — which is true — so are all states. What does that have to do with ensuring election security?
An election review is being spearheaded by the GOP-led Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee. Apparently, the committee is under pressure from the former president and his supporters who wish to prove that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud and thus was illegitimate.
Presumably, in an effort to discover fraud, “The GOP-led Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted on Sept. 15 to issue 17 subpoenas to the Pennsylvania Department of State seeking the names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, driver’s license numbers and last four digits of the Social Security numbers of all registered voters (9 million) in the state, among other information.” --City & State Pennsylvania (a multimedia news organization), Sept. 23.
Sen. Cris Dush, R-Wellsboro, explained that the committee needs the information to verify the identity of each and every resident who voted in person and by mail in the November 2020 and May 2021 election.
If the committee has any intention of handing that information to some private company for the purpose of a recount, how will the committee ensure that the information is kept private and safe?
Beyond the potential for identity theft, I worry that the subpoenas also include how voters cast their ballots.
Mail-in voting seems to be one of the Senate committee’s major worries. I am uncertain why it is such a dire concern given that our nation has — over our history, since the days of Benjamin Franklin — successfully and securely used the U.S. Postal Service for everything from sending greeting cards to friends, to paying bills, to finalizing legal transactions — all without disruptions.
Thus, it does not appear that mailing sealed ballots should pose a risk.
My spouse and I both voted by mail in November 2020 and May 2021
In reality, I am reluctant to skip going to the polls. It saddens me to relinquish this long-held tradition. Yes, I actually miss waiting in lines — even long lines. Plus, I miss the frequently drizzly dreary weather that so often surrounds the vital day; and, of course, I miss the casual conversational exchanges with the poll workers. Call me crazy, but I do, I miss all of that! The Election Day process leaves me with a sense of security that our democratic system is working.
However, given the hazards posed by the pandemic it seemed prudent to vote via mail in these last elections. That’s a temporary issue, although, looking toward the future, at our age (mid-70s) it is entirely possible that we may not be as ambulatory during future elections as we are now. Thus, voting by mail may become our most viable option. Yes, I’m aware that there are absentee waivers for health issues, but why must us oldsters have to address that?
However, back to the subpoenas and audits.
“The subpoena move is the latest step toward what Pennsylvania Republicans call a “forensic audit” into the 2020 election results, part of a broader trend of Republican-controlled legislatures seeking to undermine faith and confidence in the results of the election that former President Trump lost to President Biden.” --The Hill, Sept. 15.
Our state-level Republican legislators appear to be fretting about the integrity of Pennsylvania’s last presidential elections. Although, I have not heard any complaints about down-ballot fraud.
Let’s be clear, there is — in place — an automatic, random sampling of ballots immediately following the elections which should statistically uncover any inconsistencies. This is — and has been — a standard procedure for every election.
Not only was the 2020 state presidential election subject to the required, automatic check, but it subsequently underwent two more audits.
David Becker explained that Pennsylvania recently updated its voter registration data and that data “... is considered among the most accurate in the nation, and its use of ballots that create a paper trail for every election leaves little in question.”
Becker is director of the nonprofit Center for Election Innovation and Research.
Becker added, “That was the most secure, verified election in Pennsylvania History. There is zero justification for any kind of review where they are seizing personal data that is protected by laws that they themselves voted for...”
So, all those legislators who are stressed over the integrity of last fall’s election do not need to worry.
In the meantime — as a precaution — Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is suing to block the legislators’ subpoena requests and has vowed to fight the move towards releasing our private information.
Arizona has just been through another ballot check. After nearly five months of investigation and recounting, finally, Arizona has it’s election “audit” results.
On Sept. 24, Cyber Ninjas — a Florida-based cybersecurity company — released the results of its hand recount of Maricopa County, Arizona.
Cyber Ninjas’ conclusion: The 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County are nearly identical to the county’s results from the moment of the election. Okay, so this new count showed that Biden won by a very few — 360 — more votes, still there was no fraud.
So, can our “Nervous Nellie” legislators relax? They should be able to. However, it appears that some of them are intent on putting Pennsylvania through the same recount and expense to us — the taxpayers — that the Arizona legislators inflicted on their state.
We need to make sure that our state senators and representatives are aware that not only can they drop the entire election-record subpoenaing and recounting process, but that they must stop.
There is no point in inflicting on our state the nonsense that Arizona endured over most of this past year.
Whether or not these legislators realize it, pursuing this “audit’’ is working to delegitimize the bases of our democracy — ie, freedom to access the polls! If we the people can’t vote, there is no way to curb the powers of those who hold office!
The deadline for response to the subpoenas was Friday, Oct. 1.
Even if the process is already underway, it must be halted, now!
Besides, surely our legislators have more important issues to tend to.
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
