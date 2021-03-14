Oh no! It happened, again!
Early Sunday morning – while I slept – most of my clocks skipped forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Yes, I still have a handful of clocks and watches that require manual re-setting.
Don’t get me wrong, I like Daylight Saving Time. I prefer it, in fact. I wish we’d observe it year round.
Ah, that’s the problem. Our states are free to remain on Standard Time, but if any of them wish to remain on Daylight Saving Time, that’s forbidden by the Uniform Time Act.
Why?
It is illogical that states can choose to ignore the annual spring forward to Daylight Saving Time in March, but cannot ignore the fall back in November. Of course some states – like Arizona and Hawaii – do choose to remain on Standard Time.
In reality, Hawaii does not suffer a noticeable loss of sunlight in winter months, thus shifting time provides a hassle with no benefits. For Arizona, Standard Time works better since its summers are so hot.
(Note: Actually, I had not planned to inflict my bi-annual time-change rant on readers, this spring. We, as a nation, do have other pressing concerns – a pandemic and job losses as a direct result of the pandemic.) However, an article in the March 1 edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac caught my eye:
“As of 2020, an impressive 32 states have engaged in legislation in an effort to establish Daylight Saving Time (DST) as the official year-round time.”
In fact, the Almanac reported that, “Since 2015, more than 200 bills and resolutions have been introduced in virtually every state to either stay on standard time or convert to full-time DST.”
It is impressive that so many states have been working toward time-change elimination – and obviously, with the notion that DST should become our nation’s standard time.
Still, elected officials have a myriad of urgent issues to address. When could they possibly have time to pursue this perennial problem?
Amazingly, as recently as Friday, March 5, Georgia’s House of Representatives began to address the time change issues, again.
The House voted 112-48 in favor of House Bill 44.
House Bill 44 calls for Georgia to switch permanently to Daylight Saving Time. There is a catch. The U.S. Congress needs to authorize the change so Georgia can observe DST permanently.
Also, Georgia’s Senate just passed a bill requiring the state remain on Standard Time year round. What? Wait! Ah ha, there is a “but.” The year-round Standard Time applies unless the U.S. Congress approves states’ rights to remain on DST. Then, the bill will require that Georgia observes Daylight Time year round.
“We can only move to daylight saving time permanently with Congressional approval,” explained Rep. Wes Cantrell, the state House bill’s sponsor.
“Permanent adoption of Daylight Saving Time would mean another hour of light on winter evenings, but a sunrise that would come after 8 a.m. in Georgia on the shortest days,” Cantrell explained.
Cantrell admits that he has “... received complaints about that (the Senate) bill because people prefer having more daylight in the evening.” Cantrell explained that either way – going with permanent DST or remaining on old-fashioned Standard Time – he wants to end the time change. Cantrell pointed out that time change is “almost universally despised.” He cited studies that find that car wrecks, medical errors and heart attacks rise after clocks spring forward or fall back.
“Time change disrupts the natural order of things,” Cantrell stated in an interview on News4JAX, a Jacksonville Florida T.V. station.
Impressively, on January 4, a U.S. House committee, in the newly seated 117th Congress, created a bill to address time change.
“...the Sunshine Protection Act, would make what we now call Daylight Saving Time the new permanent time. Only those states that have already opted to move into permanent Standard Time would be exempt.” – #LOCKTHECLOCK, by Scott Yates, Denver.
It looks as though this could be the moment for Congress to seriously pursue eliminating time change and adopting DST.
Likely, they have – particularly the Senators – some stalemates ahead of them. Thus, the effort to address this decade-plus old irritant could offer a welcome change. Time change efforts could provide some rare moments for members of opposing parties to collaborate.
Imagine if Congress could agree to amend the Uniform Time Act that was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966. What an accomplishment that would be! The amendment would free states to adopt daylight time, permanently.
A report by the National Conference of State Legislatures appears to endorse making DST our nation’s permanent time. However, in the event that adopting DST does not pass, the NCSL report supports eliminating these semi-annual time changes, anyway. Yes, even if it means settling for Standard Time, year round.
“It would seem that a primary complaint of those seeking a change from the current situation is the act of time switching itself, and the problems that it creates. Opinions are mixed on the benefits of daylight time versus standard time, but the actual March and November time changes are almost universally reviled because of all the accompanying adjustments that all of us make, like coming home from work in the dark and the slower-than-expected resetting of our internal time clocks.”
We need to contact our elected officials. Tell them, it is time to eliminate the time change.
What? Wait! Hold the presses – or in this case, the clock. This just in! (I’ve always wanted to say that!) But, really, as I was writing this editorial, a headline popped up on my phone. It said, “U.S. senators unveil bill to make daylight saving time permanent as more states try to end time changes!”
Indeed, a remarkable thing happened on Tuesday, March 9!
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators joined – together – in an effort to rid our nation of the twice-yearly clock changes.
The cross-party group proposed a bill called the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021.” The bill aims to make daylight saving time permanent for the majority of the United States.
Wow!
OK, it is not certain if the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021” will ever “see the light of day.” (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)
Before it becomes a law, it must go through committee. Likely it would be referred to the Senate’s Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. After receiving a committee hearing, the bill has to receive a hearing by the full Senate where it then must receive a majority vote.
Unfortunately, at this point, there is no guarantee that the “Sunshine Protection Act” will even make it to a committee hearing.
Still, both the Senate and the House are working on “Sunshine Protection Act” bills.
As long as I can recollect, this is the closest Congress has come to installing Daylight Saving Time and eliminating the bi-annual time changes.
It is cause for celebration! It is also time to contact our senators and representatives with phone calls, letters and emails of encouragement and of pending congratulations.
Contact:
U.S. Senator Bob Casey, (202) 224-6324; Toll free, (866) 802-2833.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, (570) 820-4088.
