When my daughter sent me a Pennsylvania Application for Mail-in Ballot, I heaved a sigh of relief.
Given the lockdown, the effort to help curb the current pandemic using mail-in ballots seemed sensible.
Besides, it seems inevitable. Eventually our nation will vote via mail. Actually, in the future, we will all vote digitally, whether by phone or some other tech gadget.
The change may be gradual. Although, we are already managing many activities, including home-delivery grocery shopping, medical consultations, business meetings, school projects, etc., digitally. In all honesty, some refinement is needed to effectively fulfill most of those activities.
Someday polling places may no longer exist. Actually, when that thought crossed my mind, I was saddened.
Granted, I have complained for the last 40-plus years, to anyone who will listen that,”I’ve gotta go vote tomorrow.”
Good grief! You’d think I had to travel miles upon miles, climb mountains and fight off wild critters, the way I moaned. Right! My polling site is 2 miles up the road. And, there have only been a couple of elections – and then only November ones – where I waited in line. The longest wait was 21 minutes. (OK, I timed it out of curiosity.) Even then, I enjoyed socializing with my fellow citizens who were fulfilling their patriotic duty, as well.
Granted, primary elections are not as well attended, but I always found that the folks who keep the polling place running smoothly were cordial, informative, and more than willing to chat.
However, in a world that is either fully or partially quarantined, taking a chance on going to the polls is not a good idea. Granted, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill on March 27, moving our primary election from April 28 to June 2. Perhaps the quarantine will be completely lifted by Primary Day, and all will be well, but why take a chance? There is the option to vote from home.
So, if you are already a registered voter and you are ready to move into the 21st Century, and mail-in vote, visit: https://www.votespa.com/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx
Locally you can contact:
Renee Smithkors
Director of Elections/ Voter Reg.
6 Court St., Ste. 2
Towanda, PA 18848
(570) 265-1717
Reminder: You must be registered to vote! Monday, May 18, is the deadline.
(No offense intended, but if your quarantined brain is anything like mine, it is feeling like mush and thus likely to miss the obvious.)
If you are already registered – or once you are registered – then, you may submit your application for a mail-in ballot.
In order to receive your mail-in ballot, your application request must be in the county’s election office no later than Tuesday, May 26 by 5 p.m. That day is one short week prior to the primary on June 2. Obviously, the earlier you mail your ballot application in, the wiser.
The election office will likely be exceedingly busy.
Yes, there’s the rub. We, in Pennsylvania, are relatively inexperienced with mail-in voting
According to an April 17, “U.S. News & World Report,” there are five states that have a complete “vote-by-mail” system, including: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah. Three states allow counties to set up their own vote-by-mail systems, including: Nebraska, North Dakota and California.
Those states are experienced. They have offered mail-in ballots and are familiar with the process and its possible glitches.
While it would have been easier if our counties had more time to prepare for mail-in voting, still, my hat is off to our state for putting the system in place. Given the work that has already been done to get the mail-in vote system up and running, it seems likely that county election offices across our state will also make every effort to address any possible problems.
A May 3 NPR article noted some of the requirements for the smooth execution of a mail-in vote.
According to NPR, “Kim Wyman, the secretary of state for Washington, which has a long history of widespread mail-in voting, ...spoke about the challenges for states trying to quickly shift to a lot more absentee voting.
“’They’re going to need high-speed envelope sorters. They’re going to need tabulation equipment that can actually count ballots in a faster manner,’ she warned. ‘And those are only a few things election officials need to consider.’”
Looking forward to the election in November, CEO Michael Runbeck told the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, that, “Decision-making needs to be right now. We cannot gear up, we cannot build equipment fast enough if you wait until July to place your orders.”
Indeed, so Pennsylvania stands to gain knowledge and experience from its mail-in primary vote. Given that the polls will still be open on June 2, the mail-in vote will not attempt to include everyone, since many folks will likely show up in person at the polls.
(Note: If you have requested a mail-in ballot, but failed to mail it in in time, you may fill in a provisional ballot at your polling site. Followup to make certain your mail-in ballot wasn’t already counted will be needed before the provisional ballot can be counted.)
Admittedly, I – myself – am torn. I really – despite all of my complaining – prefer making my semi-annual pilgrimages to vote at the polls. Granted, there are advantages to voting from home. I will be able to research candidates as I vote. I confess, there have been moments when I stared blankly at a name or two on the ballot and wondered, “Who the heck is that? Geez, I should have done better research!” Another advantage, I do not have to go anywhere. I can stay home. OK, that’s not as appealing a thought at the moment as it has been in the past.
Indeed, I feel nostalgic about the eventual loss of the polls. It’s a community activity that helps us feel more in touch with our neighborhoods.
In fact, it makes me feel more linked to our Founding Fathers. Oh, wait a moment! That’s a false feeling. In our Founding Fathers’ day, women did not have the right to vote. OK, so perhaps it’s more of a tie to watching my family as I was growing up in West Virginia. To them, voting was every adults’ duty. It had somewhat the feel of the old “Andy Griffith Show,” where everyone was integral to the community.
So, whether you chose to vote via this century’s system – mail-in, or you are still going to the polls, mark your calendar for June 2.
It is Primary Day!
