We knew it. A federal judge in Washington last week sharply criticized Attorney General William Barr’s handling of the Mueller Report, declaring Barr’s version of the report was distorted and misleading and saying that Barr could not be trusted.
Last March Barr put out a controversial four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia’s interference in our 2016 presidential elections and suspicious links between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. Judge Reggie Walton said the differences between Mueller’s 381-page report and Barr’s synopsis of it caused him to seriously question whether Barr had made a calculated attempt to influence public opinion about it in favor of President Trump. The judge said Barr had deliberately obscured and muddied what the Mueller report found about links between the Trump campaign and Russia. And the attorney general had understated the importance of situations that Mueller’s investigators counted as obstructions of justice. In the judge’s comments it was possible to see similarities to another case involving Barr — the recent conviction and sentencing of Trump’s longtime friend, the political prankster Roger Stone. At Trump’s urging, Barr pushed his prosecutors to seek a lower prison sentence for Stone — in effect, putting both his thumbs on the scales of justice. Outraged, more than 2,000 former officials of the Justice Department signed a letter of protest, saying, “Such behavior is a grave threat to the fair administration of justice. In this nation, we are all equal before the law. A person should not be given special treatment in a criminal prosecution because they are a close political ally of the President. Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies.”
In his ruling last week, Judge Walton said Barr had so deceived the American people that he could not trust assertions made by a Justice Department under Barr’s control. He ordered Barr to submit to him the parts of the Mueller report that Barr had blotted out, so that the judge could personally compare them to Barr’s summary.
Barr told the public last March that Mueller had made no decision about whether the president obstructed justice. He then said Trump was cleared of those suspicions.
But Barr “failed to disclose to the American public,” Judge Walton wrote, “that Mueller had explained it would be inappropriate to make a judgment,” while the president was still in office, as to whether he committed obstruction crimes.
Also, Judge Walton wrote, “The speed by which Attorney General Barr released to the public the summary of Special Counsel Mueller’s principal conclusions, coupled with the fact that Attorney General Barr failed to provide a thorough representation of the findings set forth in the Mueller report, causes the court to question whether Attorney General Barr’s intent was to create a one-sided narrative about the Mueller report — a narrative that is clearly in some respects substantively at odds with the redacted [blacked out] version of the Mueller report.”
William Barr stands in a position to do great harm, but, in our system, an honest judge can protect us.
