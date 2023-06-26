It does appear America has gone insane. Kids shoot up their schools and kill their classmates. Other kids steal Kias and Hyundais and drive ‘em like crazy people, damaging more property and injuring bystanders. Others shoot up people at celebrations of grown men playing kids’ games for obscene amounts of money while public school teachers have to spend their own money to educate kids in their classes.

It seems decades of using the “Bully Pulpit” to preach the gospel of criminal invasion and the distribution of war worldwide has finally taken hold. Congratulations America! No other nation in the world comes close! We are the world leader in violence, not only purveying it abroad, but championing it at home. Teach your children well, indeed.