Segregation was the rule when I was growing up in the southwestern corner of West Virginia, in the 1950s.
Yes, I mean segregation of blacks and whites.
We whites lived wherever we wished, assuming we could afford it. Blacks were relegated to a small valley between some gently rolling hills — actually, more the size of large mounds — called “(expletive deleted) Holler.” Or at least, that is the only name I have ever heard. I never had the opportunity to visit the hollow and do not know if it even still exists.
At the time, I thought it seemed unfair that blacks could not choose where to live. I noticed that blacks did not frequent the nearby little town, apparently, choosing to shop at the company store across from the hollow. I also noticed that their children went to a one-room wooden schoolhouse that clung to the side of a hill behind the company store.
Beyond having a sense that those restrictions were unfair, I did not think much about how blacks were treated. I was naively oblivious to the fact that Blacks suffered violence at the hands of whites.
Many of us who are white are subject to that lack of awareness. Actually, it can be difficult to believe that we — a good Christian nation — were still mistreating others in such a fashion. Some of us turned a blind eye because the mistreatment was so horrendous that it pained us to face it.
Naturally, the blind-eye response did nothing to correct the wrongs.
Finally, in an effort to address the wrongs of lynching, the U.S. House, on Feb. 26, passed the ‘‘Emmett Till 5 Anti-lynching Act,’’ overwhelmingly on a 410 to 4 vote.
The measure — if it becomes law — will add lynching to the U.S. Criminal Code. The Senate passed a similar version of the bill back in December.
Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., who introduced the bill, explained, “We are one step closer to finally outlawing this heinous practice and achieving justice for over 4,000 victims of lynching.”
Rep. Rush went on to explain that “...Emmett Till (was) one of thousands of lynching victims during the Jim Crow era. Emmett was brutally tortured and killed in 1955, when he was 14, after a white woman accused him of grabbing her and whistling at her in a grocery store in Mississippi.”
Rep. Rush continued, “Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, fought against a quick burial so her son’s mutilated body could be viewed and photographed, to ‘let the world see what I have seen.’” -New York Times, Feb. 26, 2020.
News that the bill passed was bittersweet. At last, an effort is being made to recognize and to accept responsibility for permitting such heinous crimes against members of our society to happen and to go unpunished.
What makes passage of the act so bittersweet is the fact that it has taken over 100 years to finally make lynching a federal crime.
In, 1900, Rep. George Henry White, R-N.C. — the only black in Congress — proposed an anti-lynching bill. White’s effort was the first effort over the next more than 100 years to fail.
Assuming the Till Act is signed by President Trump, the crime of lynching will then be under federal jurisdiction.
It is true that states have their own anti-lynching laws which we assume most states enforce. However, that was not always the case.
In the case of Emmett Till, the two white men charged with killing him were acquitted — by an all-white jury. Unfortunately, during the mid-1900s many perpetrators of racial violence were never even tried.
Too often we are unaware of the frequency of racially motivated killings.
According to the “Emmett Till 5 Anti-lynching Act”:
“At least 4,742 people, predominantly African Americans, were reported lynched in the United States between 1882 and 1968. Ninety-nine percent of all perpetrators of lynching escaped from punishment by State or local officials.” --https://www.congress.gov/116/bills/s488/BILLS-116s488es.pdf.
Despite the fact that the Jim Crow Era ended with the passage of the Civil Rights Act, in 1964, our nation is still plagued by racially motivated violence.
In fact, I was astonished to learn that 1981 marks the last known lynching of a black by whites. Michael Donald, a 19 years old, was beaten to death and then hanged in Mobile, Alabama, by two members of the Ku Klux Klan.
Plus, “High-profile cases include those of James Byrd Jr., a black man who was brutally murdered by three white men in Texas in 1998, and the nine black parishioners who were killed in a church massacre in South Carolina in 2015.” N.Y. Times, Feb. 26.
Rep. Rush in explaining the value of the anti-lyching act noted, “‘From Charlottesville to El Paso, we are still being confronted with the same violent racism and hatred that took the life of Emmett and so many others,’” Rush said, “referring to white supremacist rallies in Virginia in 2017 and a mass shooting in Texas last year in which the authorities said Latinos were targeted.” Rush continued, “‘The passage of this bill will send a strong and clear message to the nation that we will not tolerate this bigotry.’” -N.Y. Times, Feb. 26.
Once the House and Senate bills are formally reconciled, the bill can be sent to the Oval Office, where President Trump is expected to sign it into law.
Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs, whose field of study is African American History, reported that, frequently, when she speaks with people about her research many said that they were “...not aware of the devastating scale and continuing impact of racist violence in the United States.”
Hobbs, who is an associate professor of history at Florida Memorial University, concluded, “I think it is a tragic irony that this is coming way too late for the people who were involved. I also think it is equally tragic and ironic that it took African-American legislators to bring this forward. I do, however, see the symbolic value of such legislation in, at least in some small way, trying to acknowledge tragedies of the past.”
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. said it was fitting that the measure was named after Till, and that the “bill is late in coming, but it is never too late to do the right thing.
“Lynching was a blot on the history of America, but the even greater blot is the silence that for too long (was) maintained in the context of what people knew was happening,” Hoyer said. -Politico, Feb. 26.
The ‘‘Emmett Till 5 Anti-lynching Act’’ should help set a tone for our society. Violence perpetrated upon anybody whom we consider “the other” or “those people” is forbidden. Perpetrators will face trial and will not go unpunished!
Having a federal anti-lynching law should help us avoid repeating such horrific wrongs. Hopefully the bill moves expeditiously on to the Oval Office to be signed.
