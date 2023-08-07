If you ask most people my age about Rwanda the only thing they remember is the 1994 genocide. The United Nations reports that as many as one million Tutsis were slaughtered in a one-hundred day period. I was 16 at the time and my interest and understanding of politics was limited, but it was easy to see something was very wrong.

I visited Rwanda this year, arriving just in time for the 4th of July. I’m used to the triumphant jubilee of Independence Day celebrations in the U.S. but in Rwanda the 4th represents Liberation Day—the day in 1994 when rebel troops marched into Kigali and ended the genocide. It is hard to put the stark contrast into words.