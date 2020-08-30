“Wait! What? “What do you mean?
The Civil War was all about states’ rights?”
That was my response the first time I heard that states’ rights was the real reason for that bloody war that nearly shattered our nation.
Uhh, not what I learned in school!
I was an adult – years out of school – by the time I came across the states’ rights reason.
None of the textbooks or the teachers that I had in the 1950s through ‘60s – in either West Virginia or Ohio – listed states’ rights as the main cause of the Civil War.
Granted, there weren’t many chapters on the Civil War and those chapters were skimpy and focused mostly on battles. Usually the textbooks skimmed over the wretched conditions and unconscionable treatment that slaves endured.
However, the half dozen teachers charged with teaching me that part of U.S. history were all devoted to researching the history and although they did not detail the horrors of being held in bondage, they did not portray the slaves’ lives as happy go lucky, either.
Years later, our three offspring, who attended public schools, were introduced to some summarizations of the Civil War. Yes, they were taught that the Southern states seceded in an effort to guarantee their states’ rights.
Here was my question to them when they came home with that rationale: “Do you really believe that the Southern states would have left the Union and fought four years of a bloody war, if they had not been faced with relinquishing their slaves?”
It is understandable that the Southern states posited the states’ rights rationale as the cause of their secession. The Confederacy had been crushed, crops and towns burned, the South left destitute. The Union – attempting to follow the late President Lincoln’s desires to mend and bind the South’s wounds – permitted the “Lost Cause” description, with its states’ rights justification, to stand. After all, although the South had fought heroically and presumably justly, it was – at war’s end – faced with a monumental struggle to restore its towns and lands, to become economically viable – especially without the benefit of free laborers.
If we wanted to heal the nation, we needed to welcome all states back with open arms. Not only did that appear to be the morally correct response, but the most practical, as well. After all, our entire nation, both North and South, had relied on the Southern states’ use of slaves to produce reasonably priced products, to be sold both at home and to be exported.
Of course, what got lost in the Union’s well-intentioned effort was an honest retelling of our nation’s history regarding slavery.
According to an Aug. 26, 2019 article in Vox, “Textbooks have long remained a battleground in which the humanity and status of black Americans have been contested.”
Cynthia Greenlee, the author of the Vox article, proved her point. She cited the book, “A Child’s History of North Carolina,” circa 1916.
“According to the book, enslaved people ‘were allowed all the freedom they seemed to want, and were given the privilege of visiting other plantations when they chose to do so. All that was required of them was to be in place when work time came. At the holiday season they were almost as free as their masters.’ Moreover, ‘most people in North Carolina were really opposed to slavery and were in favor of a gradual emancipation. Slavery was already in existence, however, through no fault of theirs. They had the slaves and had to manage as best they could the problem of what to do with them.’”
Obviously, school children, in the early 1900s, – in segregated, all white schools – were taught, at an early age, the falsehood, that slavery was not so bad. Besides, dark folks needed to be taken care of. The implication is Blacks were inferior to whites, thus holding them as slaves was doing them a favor.
Apparently, the majority of public school textbooks have been rewritten – hopefully, improved. However, given tight school budgets, many schools still need to purchase updated history texts.
Even so, it is shocking to realize that, “In 2012, an Atlanta elementary school posed this homework question: ‘If Frederick got two beatings per day, how many beatings did he get in one week? Two weeks?
“And just last year, San Antonio, Texas parents complained about a history homework assignment that asked eighth graders to list positive and negative aspects of slavery. Turns out the activity was directly tied to a textbook used by the school for about 10 years. Prentice Hall Classics: A History of the United States argued that all slaveowners were not cruel: ‘a few [slaves] never felt the lash,’ and ‘many may not have even been terribly unhappy with their lot, for they knew no other.’” -Vox, Aug. 26, 2019.
Astonishing! What rubbish!
Who among us would willingly – let alone happily – submit to being enslaved?
Greenlee emphasized that, “It’s no surprise then that, according to the SPLC report, only 8 percent of high school seniors surveyed knew that slavery was the central cause of the Civil War, 12 percent understood slavery was important to the Northern economy, and just 22 percent could identify how the Constitution benefited slaveowners.” -Vox, Aug. 26, 2019.
If we, in the second decade of the 21st Century are still teaching our youth such lies, is it any wonder that Blacks still suffer the plight of being second-class citizens. And that plight is through no fault of their own!
We whites are still painting ourselves as innocents with only the best intentions and Blacks as inferiors in need of monitoring.
Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, textbooks often reflected specific points of view. Beyond the illusory slavery stories, evolution and Bibilical history were subject to less than factual presentations.
“LaGarrett King, a professor and founding director of the University of Missouri’s Carter’s Center for K-12 Black History Education, explained, ‘It boils down to money and politics. One of the strategies of conservative politicians is taking over state school boards, where textbook policies have been adopted.’ Seats on those boards are often appointed, and large states — those who can deliver big sales to publishing companies and may require school systems to buy particular textbooks — have a massive say in what content makes its way into student’s hands and minds.” -Vox, Aug. 26, 2019.
Texas was known to hold an outsized say over the content of textbooks that were used nationwide.
The Lone Star State “earned a reputation for inserting dubious information and interpretations about the nation’s creation, evolution, and slavery into its school books.” -Vox, Aug. 26, 2019.
Finally – two years ago – in 2018, the Texas state school board declared that the textbooks and curricula should be changed to honestly reflect history and that slavery should be named as the main cause of the Civil War!
Granted, we of white descendants did not actively choose to purchase and to hold slaves, however that does not free us to ignore the fabricated retelling of our history. In fact, our nation will lack strength if we base our growth on a false past.
It is incumbent on all of us to set the history record straight!
It will contribute toward a stronger nation and a brighter future for us all.
Recommendations: Should you find yourself in need of supplemental materials regarding slavery and the Civil War, Professor King offers the following resources. Materials are not hardbound:
1619 Project, from the New York Times;
Teaching Tolerance’s “Teaching Hard History” series, which has multiple episodes on slavery featuring accomplished scholars and has recently updated content on teaching K-5 students; and online readings lists about a variety of topics dealing with race, such as the Ferguson syllabus.”
