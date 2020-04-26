Remember when “zoom” was a word found in an elementary school reading book. It meant to move quickly?
I recall when “social distancing” referred to my lack of interaction with the other kids in my fifth grade class. My new classmates were not impressed with a scraggly-haired, skinny, shrimp of a girl who had moved to their mid-Ohio school from the backwater hills of West Virginia. It didn’t help that I had a slightly slow southern drawl. Plus, I didn’t seem to know very much. So, yes they skillfully practiced social distancing or as the new nomenclature dictates “physical distancing.”
Call it what you will, “social distancing” or ‘physical distancing,” it grew long, back then and it still does, now.
However, Zoom — at least, so far — is impressive. Gettysburg area schools — like many districts — are using the Zoom application to implement some classroom face time for teachers and students. (There are other applications such as Google or GoToMeeting, but I am unfamiliar with them.)
Even more impressive than the futuristic sci-fi style classroom settings are the teachers who guide the sessions. They manage to present new information to their students, engage their students in two-way — or three- or four-way — conversations and do all of that within a 40-minute to an hour time frame — and this without losing their cool.
OK, I attempted to teach a life-time ago — and I do mean it was an attempt. Not only are today’s teachers meeting five days a week with their students, those same teachers are designing lessons and homework to accompany those lessons. If most kids dread homework, most teachers — at least ones I’ve known — do as well. Yes, the teachers still must look at the homework which parents/students email to their teachers, daily.
That’s not considering the fact that many teachers are trying to homeschool their own offspring, as well. Now, there’s a juggling act way beyond my capabilities.
So much for the concept that teachers are getting an unexpected and unwarranted break from their jobs. Actually, if anything, their jobs are tougher, now.
In fact, over the past few weeks, I have heard several parents exclaim — more than once — that teachers deserve more pay. Likely, trying to direct their offspring through everything from reading, to math, to music, to library, to art and physical-education has made those parents pointedly aware of our teachers’ value.
Recently, NBC or MSNBC — can’t recall which — interviewed four parents who were using the teacher-produced teleconferences and schoolwork in an effort to homeschool their children. The four parents adamantly agreed that first, teaching — as a profession — is underappreciated and underpaid. Second, they each admitted to being overwhelmed. In fact, one joked that she wanted her kid transferred from her class, pronto. They all agreed that there were lessons — even on the early-elementary level — that they struggled to comprehend. Plus, yes, indeed, they all acknowledged that they found themselves losing patience when attempting to teach those lessons to their little “twerps.” And, when asked if they found themselves drinking more — wine, I assume — they laughingly allowed that they did.
As the interview wrapped up, my spouse paused the program. He looked at me quizzically and asked, “Did you notice anything?”
“Uh, yeah? Ah, all of the parents being interviewed are moms? Is that what you mean?”
It was exactly what he meant. He pointed out that there should be at least one male in the interview.
Given that three of the four parents interviewed worked outside the home and had to spend evenings helping their children with homework, this was not an issue of one parent being at home while the other was away.
Indeed! Our inclination — without thought — is to expect mothers to take care of homeschooling, regardless of circumstances.
(Subsequently, we read a piece in an area paper written by a mother of five who, along with fulfilling her multiple professional job obligations, was also attempting to school her five. Again, it was the mother who was tackling the task of schooling at home.
In a March 19 article in The Atlantic, staff writer Helen Lewis warned that the pandemic will send couples back to the 1950s. “The coronavirus smashes up the bargain that so many dual-earner couples have made in the developed world: We can both work, because someone else is looking after our children. Instead, couples will have to decide which one of them takes the hit.”
If a couple must give up one of their jobs, it is likely that the woman will be the one to relinquish hers. Actually, it’s financially sensible.
On average, women still get paid less than men.
We must be alert — both females and males. We cannot permit the gains that women have achieved over the last 50 years to be eclipsed by this pandemic and thus risk being lost.
We still have a ways to go in ensuring women’s equal rights. This is not the time to lose sight of that goal.
Beyond the demands of the homeschooling tasks, what this pandemic and subsequent quarantining have highlighted is our natural tendency to relegate all in-home and childcare chores to the females in the family. It is as though we have returned to the 1950s — the years of my youth — when the supposedly best moms/wives emulated the housewife (Jane Wyatt as Margaret Anderson) on the TV show, “Father Knows Best.”
It was a watchable show, although not one of my favorites. However, I must ask, what does the name of the show imply about mothers?
Additional thought: In observing some of my grandkids’ homeschooling, recently, it became obvious to me that conscientious parents — whether they be mothers or fathers — tackle time-consuming and skill-demanding tasks when they attempt to take advantage of the homeschooling programs that the schools and teachers are providing.
To any parent who is homeschooling or even attempting homeschooling best of luck and my hat is off to you. As you likely are already well aware, it is no mean task!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.