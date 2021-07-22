The price of freedom
To the people of Bradford and surrounding counties, a few thoughts regarding the COVID-19 situation and the public’s response.
It’s OK to not get vaccinated or to not wear a mask around others. After all, we are a free people. And it is OK to not be considerate of others. After all, we are free to do as we please within the law. But just this once, be considerate of your family and make your funeral arrangements before you contract COVID-19, needlessly burden the local ICU, and pass it on. It will save your family a lot of worry and additional stress. And, if you are fortunate, you might get by with being a “long hauler” and be over COVID-19 in a year or so. A small price to pay for your freedom, don’t you think?
Gene Retter
Sayre
