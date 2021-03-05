Are all lives equal?
As the alleged death toll from COVID nears 500,000 (as of Feb. 22) I don’t recall much concern from Bill Clinton about the 800,000 Rwandans killed with machetes in churches Between April and June 1994, and 576,000 Iraqi children that most likely died circa 1995 from the sanctions Clinton pushed.
There is no doubt that Dr. Fauci, Neil Cavuto, CNN and others took pride in discouraging anyone from taking probiotics, vitamin D, C, zinc and HCQ. Why? Because a low body count would have made Trump look good. At least 50% of those people died because of political efforts of Trump haters! But the truth will come out.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.