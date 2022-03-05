Response to Ferri LTE of 2/26/2022.
It seems John is trying to emulate socialist Biden and Harris with his LTE of 2/26.
John claims that “Donald Trump was and still is a puppet of Putin…..”
Let’s review some facts as to how President Trump kept Russia/Putin in check. He bombed Russia’s main oil client and military bases in Syria; forced NATO allies to increase defense spending to fight Russia; armed the Ukrainians with defensive weapons, something Obama/Biden didn’t do; expanded our nuclear arsenal; closed Russian consulates as they were spies and cyber terrorists; increased Russian sanctions; stopped Russian Nordstream pipeline; made America energy independent as well as an exporter of energy to Europe to wean Europe from Russia energy control. I can list more, but the bottom line is that Trump was tougher on Russia than Obama/Biden was in eight years.
Biden originally lifted many of those sanctions (prior to the insane attack on Ukraine); shut down the Keystone Pipeline plus many drilling sites and took us from energy independence to begging our enemies for oil as well as making Putin very rich. Also, put Europe under the energy control of Putin. Now, who is really a Putin puppet?
Because of Biden’s anti-America actions, we are importing oil from Russia to the tune of >650,000 bbls/day. Even at $80/bbl, this amounts to $52 MILLION PER DAY! Biden’s energy policy is financing the Russian war machine/terrorism! Actually, we tax payers are funding Putin as well as enemies in the Middle East. It seems Biden is more concerned about Putin and our enemies than Americans, otherwise he would open the Keystone Pipeline and remove other energy producing restrictions.
John J. Fedorchak Sr,
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
