Martha’s Vineyard should change its official name to NIMBY — not in my backyard — Island, given its swift deportation of 50 Venezuelan migrants last week.

Hoity-toity Democrats who own multimillion-dollar vacation homes on the exclusive enclave that overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election “by a margin of 77.7% to former President Trump’s 20.6%” according to Fox News Digital, have now been exposed for what they are: virtue-signaling phonies.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.