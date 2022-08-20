If you thought some men have oversized egos, you haven’t met Liz Cheney.

On Tuesday, Democrats’ “useful idiot” on the Jan. 6 committee who was shrewdly tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to give the false illusion of bipartisanship on the rigged committee — stacked exclusively with Donald Trump foes — was sent packing by Wyoming voters.

