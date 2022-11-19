Since the moon influences the tides, a blood red lunar eclipse greeted the American electorate on the morning of Election Day and seemed like a haunting omen of things to come for Democrats. It wasn’t and is where the anticipated red tide remained – lost in space. Democrats toiling under an unpopular and compromised president with a 40% approval rating dodged a major setback.

Apparently, Americans have not endured enough high inflation and energy costs, illegal immigration, increasing crime and a cognitively challenged lifelong politician. So, a polarized and divided nation elected more of the same including a mentally challenged, stroke patient as the latest Democrat puppet senator in John Fetterman. Between President Biden and Fetterman, it seems Democrats are trying to make mental incapacity – vogue.