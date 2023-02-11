The expression “mailing it in” has rarely been associated with anything encouraging. According to Wiktionary, it means “to deliver a performance without commitment or effort, with lackluster results.” When it comes to elections, mailing it in is all in the eye of the beholder.
Mail-in ballots are the wild card that can become a bludgeon knowing no electoral bounds. Every election needs to be audited and physically verified that the name and signature is the person who cast the ballot. Much of our voting is now assumed to be binding without significant verification. Since voters move, mailing ballots to those who have not requested them, is asking for voter fraud that will likely never be detected.
There are many instances both local, state and national that raise suspicions of just how valid the mail-in ballot is. Back in the May primary election in Pennsylvania, half of Philadelphia’s votes were still uncounted for a week later. In the November general election in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, Democrat John Fetterman lost the walk-in Election Day vote to Republican Mehmet Oz, but prevailed thanks to nearly 960,000 mail-in votes to 234,000 for Oz. The same thing occurred in Georgia’s senate race as Republican Hershel Walker won the Election Day polling vote by 14% over Democrat Raphael Warnock. However, Warnock won the mail-in vote by 17%.
In Pennsylvania’s 107th Legislative District, Republican Joann Stehr defeated Democrat Ryan Mock in November at the polls in a three to one landslide. However, the mail-in totals tell a much different story with Mock winning every precinct. Mock’s vote totals from mail-in ballots were about a third, while only 8% of Stehr’s votes were from mailed ballots. Mock would have been the undisputed winner when it came to the mail-in vote acquiring 56% compared to Stehr’s 44%, according to Walter Lutz, the intrepid former Kulpmont councilman, who took the initiative to obtain and analyze the results.
America’s Got Talent can tabulate millions of votes during one commercial break, but a mail-in ballot extends counts without fail. Even under the best of circumstances, election officials struggle with mail-in balloting. Moreover, in 2012, the New York Times, the house organ of the left, ran a story saying, “there is a bipartisan consensus that voting by mail, whatever its impact, is more easily abused than other forms.” This was long before mass mail-in voting became vogue nationwide.
A study cited by the Heritage Foundation reported 28 million mail-in ballots were unaccounted for over the past decade. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission related how millions of mailed ballots were never counted. In 2020’s presidential election in Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County, mailed-in military votes for Donald Trump were discarded. The Newark Star Ledger reported how a mailman was arrested after being caught on camera trashing 99 ballots. Mail-in disaster stories have become so common that even Democrats are complaining ballots are being set to the wrong cemeteries. According to the Pew Charitable Trust, there are four million ineligible and dead voters on the rolls across the 50 states that include voters who died in the 1940s.
In a fit of typical leftist hypocrisy, Amazon vehemently opposed mail-in ballots for its employees who were voting on whether to unionize at a warehouse in Alabama. Amazon said it was concerned about fraud. Yet, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, ridiculed those who were concerned about massive mail-in voting in the 2020 election.
Provided the 1960 presidential election allowed mailed-in ballots, Chicago’s Mayor Daley would have defeated both Nixon and Kennedy in a landslide. Democrats, determined to win by any means necessary, want vote-by-mail. Their determination burdens the air with the stench of impropriety.
Voting should never be the equivalent of mailing a Publishers Clearing House envelope. The only acceptable mailed ballots should be absentee ballots and only for those with physical limitations or serving in the military who requested them.
Ballot access is just as important as ballot integrity. Integrity is crucial for public confidence in election outcomes and, ultimately, for a nation built on free elections. To reduce missing and duplicated ballots, forged signatures, and deceit, while improving credibility there is no true substitute than showing up to vote on Election Day.
