Maresca.jpg

MARESCA

The expression “mailing it in” has rarely been associated with anything encouraging. According to Wiktionary, it means “to deliver a performance without commitment or effort, with lackluster results.” When it comes to elections, mailing it in is all in the eye of the beholder.

Mail-in ballots are the wild card that can become a bludgeon knowing no electoral bounds. Every election needs to be audited and physically verified that the name and signature is the person who cast the ballot. Much of our voting is now assumed to be binding without significant verification. Since voters move, mailing ballots to those who have not requested them, is asking for voter fraud that will likely never be detected.