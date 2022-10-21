Early voting in the 2022 midterm elections has begun in many states, and inflation, the economy and recession are top concerns for most voters, according to polls. Democratic political consultant James Carville’s 1992 presidential campaign quip, “It’s the economy, stupid,” has been getting lots of use lately. If true, it’s odd that health care has hardly been raised as a campaign issue, even though it accounts for 20% of the U.S. economy. U.S. health care is a complex patchwork of public and private entities and programs, resulting in the most expensive per capita health care in the world. Yet, the health of people in this country, on average, is worse than in other wealthy nations.

A key driver of this disparity is the hugely profitable private health insurance industry that has inserted itself between patient and doctor. This broken system consumes hundreds of billions of dollars annually and should be central in every election debate. One solution to this uniquely American problem would be adoption of single-payer health care, or “Medicare for All,” eliminating private insurers entirely.

