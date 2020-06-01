Memorial Day was last Monday, May 25. Once upon a time in America, Memorial Day was every May 30, period. That particular date held its own without exception until Congress got involved.
For most, Memorial Day represents the final day of the last weekend in May that unofficially marks the beginning of summer. For decades, Memorial Day was first known as Decoration Day that originated in the years following the Civil War. That tradition ended in 1968 when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act that beginning in 1971 established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May that launched the now familiar and greatly anticipated three-day weekend.
It was Congress that perhaps unwittingly diminished Memorial Day’s true meaning. Given our national dearth of American history and civics, the noble and thoughtful reasons behind the establishment of a “Memorial Day” is lost in a cacophony of barbeques, mattress sales and general indifference.
The day is set aside to remember and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the nation’s armed forces. It is not about “the dead”, but the “war dead.”
A huge disparity considering that only seven percent of the American population has served in the military. Those killed while actively serving to defend the nation from enemies both foreign and domestic amounts to less than one percent of the nation’s 330 million summer starved Americans.
It is an exclusive fraternity that no one joins by choice, and where so many of them gave the nation much more than they ever received.
This unique group of Americans in eternal rest are too often forgotten, dismissed, or overlooked in the quest for a three-day weekend marking the summer solstice that is still nearly a month away.
Lost on many is that each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m., local time.
Too often, Memorial Day is confused with Veteran’s Day that has its own specific and separate day in November for historic and traditional reasons that are also unfamiliar to many Americans. Veteran’s Day has yet to be compromised into a three-day weekend via the Uniform Monday Holiday Act and with good reasons.
I often wonder what would be the response of those who gave their lives for our liberty about what makes American news’ headlines today.
“Kentucky’s governor’s stay-at-home order prohibited churches from opening even with social distancing.”
“New York and Los Angeles have anonymous hotlines to report those seen violating social distancing procedures.”
“Police arrest peaceful pro-lifers at a Michigan abortion clinic.”
“San Antonio City Council condemns hate speech of calling COVID-19 the ‘China virus.’”
“The Alliance Defending Freedom filed suit on behalf of three Connecticut high school females who must compete against biological males in track and field.”
We live in a nation where a federal judge can order biological males be called females and where state governors describe abortion as “life sustaining.” Lawsuits now must be filed to protect the free exercise of religion enshrined within the Constitution. Too many who hold office do not understand the precepts of religious liberty and that includes plenty of self-proclaimed Christians.
Just as bewildering is the extent to which our younger generations fail to appreciate the sacrifices made by our forefathers that established and preserves their liberty. That lack of indebtedness and perhaps understanding often extends throughout government, including Congress.
To contemplate what may happen to our nation’s esteemed and longstanding freedoms given our propensity for dependency and our growing acceptance of socialistic preferences is unsettling.
The road to serfdom is a well-paved highway and downhill in all directions.
At one time wearing the red poppy served as a tribute to the fallen, a custom that began following the World War I poem, “In Flanders Fields.”
This past Memorial Day instead of pinning on red poppies, we donned masks, kept six feet apart, while parades and ceremonies honoring our war dead were cancelled.
Although benevolent, the lockdown was imposed without regard to its consequences beyond the pandemic. Since our nation’s founding, Americans have had the liberty to make our own risk/benefit assessments.
To honor those gallant souls who gave all for our American Republic, we must continue to exercise the same.
