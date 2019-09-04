Theodore McCarrick, one of the U.S. Catholic Church’s most influential clerics until he was accused a year ago of abusing boys and young men, denied in an interview published Tuesday that he abused someone in the confessional - a charge for which the Vatican defrocked him. McCarrick spoke briefly to Ruth Graham of Slate for the piece, which profiles the life of the toppled church leader now that he’s been relegated to living in a friary in the small, western Kansas town of Victoria. McCarrick was named a cardinal while serving as the archbishop of Washington, D.C. He’d previously held posts in New York and New Jersey. The once-popular globe-trotting fundraiser and diplomat has been almost silent publicly since the Vatican made global, shocking news in June 2018 by announcing he’d been suspended for a credible charge of fondling an altar boy decades ago. McCarrick that summer issued a simple denial but said he accepted the punishment - which became final in February 2019 when he was defrocked, the first cardinal laicized for sexual misconduct. In addition to the altar boy, he was accused of sexual abuse by family friend James Grein, who said McCarrick began molesting him when Grein was 11, and that the sexual contact continued into Grein’s adulthood. Several seminarians and young priests also accused McCarrick of inappropriate touching. McCarrick unexpectedly came to the friary door to speak to Graham, Slate reported, invited her into a small room and denied several of the allegations made against him. “There was only one accusation he wanted to discuss specifically: James Grein’s allegation that McCarrick had groped him while hearing Grein’s confession,” Slate wrote. “’The thing about the confession, it’s a horrible thing,’” he said, sounding suddenly more urgent. ‘I was a priest for 60 years, and I would never have done anything like that. . . . That was horrible, to take the holy sacrament and to make it a sinful thing.’” Grein’s lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, told Slate that McCarrick’s denial about the confessional “rings hollow given that McCarrick has shown himself to be a child molester without a conscience.” The same August day Slate interviewed McCarrick, Grein announced he is suing the Archdiocese of New York under a new state law that expands the ability of child sex abuse victims to file lawsuits. McCarrick also issued a general denial when Slate asked about the cluster of allegations against him. “I’m not as bad as they paint me,” he said. “I do not believe that I did the things that they accused me of,” he said. The reporter asked how it could be that multiple seminarians described similar stories, about harassing and groping, while at McCarrick’s beach home. “I think that they were encouraged to do that,” McCarrick told Slate, noting that many other seminarians and clerics visited the home and “never had any problems like that.” “As for who would have orchestrated such a campaign,” Slate said, McCarrick “declined to name names, but referred vaguely to ‘enemies.’” McCarrick told Graham that he never leaves the friary, not even to enter the basilica next door. He participates in the daily routine. she wrote: “Mass at 7 a.m., a communal breakfast, evening prayers. He spends much of his time in the chapel, he said, and in the library.” He goes to confession once a week. He told Graham he knows his 60 years as a priest will be remembered not primarily for his work as a shepherd. He happened to be holding mail when she arrived, and he showed her a fundraising appeal he’d received from a Catholic charity. “The vast majority of the mail I get is looking for some help,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of money, but I try to be helpful. It’s what you’re supposed to do.”
When I was young my parents took me to Gettysburg. Now my son has taken his children there too.
I and they saw Devil’s Den, Cemetery Ridge, the fishhook, the Soldiers National Monument, the Pennsylvania monument, the Vermont monument and its towering column, the statue of Confederate general James Longstreet on his rearing horse, the Virginia and Alabama monuments, and, of course, many others.
I didn’t think much about the Confederate monuments until the white nationalist riot two years ago in Charlottesville, Virginia. Hundreds of white supremacists gathered there under the pretense that they were protesting the city’s decision to remove a statue of General Robert E. Lee. They had actually been planning their action and its club-and-gun-wielding violence for months.
The far-right protesters – neo-fascists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan, and various right-wing militias – carried semi-automatic rifles, beat their drums to racist and anti-semitic slogans, and lofted swastikas and other Nazi flags.
Their torch-lit violence injured many people and caused the death of a 32-year-old woman.
President Donald Trump’s most remembered comment was that there were “many fine people there on both sides.”
That wasn’t so. For white supremacists, Confederate monuments aren’t about the past — they symbolize a racist vision for our future. The alt-right Nazis and neo-Nazis who showed up with their clubs, guns, and torches in Charlottesville were not there because of their reverence for the Confederacy. Many had no Confederate ancestry; nor were they Southerners. They saw the removal of the Lee monument, a statue with historical links to white supremacy, as a rallying cry for their racist movement.
Until Charlottesville, the debate over Confederate monuments was mostly about history, trying to balance the preservation of the South’s heritage, against the Civil War monuments’ ties to slavery. What’s become clear in the past two years is that the monuments are no longer long-dead Civil War relics — they have become symbols of the same kind of violent white nationalism that killed 22 innocent people in El Paso.
As we’ve come to realize, American cities like El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, have seen more than 250 mass shootings since January (that number only counts attacks in which three or more at a time have died), and a government analysis has found white supremacists responsible for all race-based domestic terrorism incidents in 2018.
Roughly 700 Confederate monuments remain across the South. A century and a half after the Civil War, American taxpayers are still helping to sustain lies that white supremacists wish were true – especially that the Civil War was a noble experiment in states’ rights.
The truth is that the Civil War was about slavery, though that was denied even when I was in school. The Confederacy’s founding documents make clear that the southern states united and fought the Civil War to defend and perpetuate slavery.
In the past 10 years alone, according to researchers at the Smithsonian, taxpayers have been charged more than $40 million to maintain marble statues, the homes of Confederate leaders, and museums, and half-truth libraries, and cemeteries and battlefields like Gettysburg.
Scott Hancock, who teaches history at Gettysburg College, rides through the Gettysburg park and wonders if people who don’t know what to think about removing Confederate monuments might feel differently if they knew when and why some of the monuments were put up. “But as an American citizen, as a black man, as a historian, and as someone who sees these monuments almost every day,” he says, “I see these battlefield markers as a constant reminder that the Confederacy keeps winning.”
