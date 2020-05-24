“Yellow,” in this case, seems the inordinately appropriate color. “Yellow,” on the one hand, stands for “freshness, happiness, loyalty, and positivity.”
It is a joyous color! Upbeat descriptive adjectives fill the dictionary citing for “yellow.” On the other hand, “yellow” also represents cowardice! Someone who is yellow-bellied flees confrontations.
We have moved into “Yellow” status! Hooray! Shall we celebrate?
No, no, no-oo! Wait, I am frightened!
Talk about a dichotomy of emotions. I am happy to see our county move out of “Red” (basic lockdown) status. As of this past Friday, Adams County moved up to Yellow (partial lockdown). That, assuming all goes well, is our first step toward “Green” status. “Green” must – like the green in stop lights – mean all things are a go? (Note: Bradford County moved to “Yellow” May 8, and thus the residents there are already figuring out how to deal with the advantages and disadvantages of their new status.)
The urge is to go out and celebrate, yet I worry. I am in my “yo-yo” status. Joyful one moment, quivering the next. Up and down.
I fear that in our moments of jubilation we will slack on vigilance.
We’ll toss masks out with a good riddance wish! We’ll draw closer and closer to the people we’re chatting with! Disinfecting stuff will become an afterthought! Plus – the really critical habit – we’ll forgo hand washing!
Being in the state of “Yellow” is an improvement, but we must remain cautious.
We should move slowly toward pre-COVID-19 normalcy. Obviously, the possibility of increasing the flu infection rate and thus increasing the number of deaths from the flu is a major concern. Suggestions that we wait to re-open businesses until we have either a vaccine or some other cure are sensible. Unfortunately, it will take time to create a valid, well-tested vaccine and the chances of some other amazing cure or a miracle vanishing act on the part of the virus are nonexistent.
Projections indicate that the medical research community – even working its darndest – may create a viable vaccine by this time next year. Of course, that is only if all goes well! Plus, that does not allow for the time required to administer the vaccine to our nation’s population.
So, that begs the question, how long can folks who are out of work survive without a paycheck?
Indeed, we need to get our businesses up and running, again. I do understand folks feeling the suppression of our closed economy. So naturally, many of us want to return to normalcy, pronto.
Really, who among us doesn’t wish we could wave a magic wand and return to pre-COVID state?
Sans the vaccine or the magic wand, Gov. Mike Dewine, Ohio-R, recently summed up our predicament.
“We thought it was a huge risk not to open, but we also know the huge risk in opening.”
Gov. Devine is correct. Just throwing all doors open and returning to the way we lived prior to the pandemic engenders a couple of worries.
1. Obviously, we will be putting other people’s lives in jeopardy. Perhaps our own or even those of our loved ones.
2. Unless people believe that the virus is under control, many will be reluctant to go out shopping. Businesses that have suffered financial losses due to the original lockdown are already short on funds. They may not be able to draw enough revenue to pay their bills and their employees if sales are limited. Those businesses may be forced to shut down permanently. Granted, some business owners may be willing to take that chance figuring it’s worth a try.
3. Also, if there is a recurrent wave of COVID-19 deaths and infections, it is possible we could be faced with a second, and more severe lockdown. That would be more devastating.
Depressing! Just what you needed, more gloomy thoughts. This just when you thought that moving from “Red” – total lockdown with the exception of essential business – into a partially-opened (“Yellow”) status should be an encouraging moment.
Regulations for “Yellow” status:
Actually, in order to move to “Yellow” status, counties or regions need to meet the following standards:
1. Have enough testing available for individuals with symptoms and target populations such as those at high risk, health care personnel, and first responders.
2. Have in place, a robust case investigation and contact tracing infrastructure in order to facilitate early identification of cluster outbreaks and to issue proper isolation and quarantine orders.
3. Have identified the area’s high-risk settings including correctional institutions, personal care homes, skilled nursing facilities, and other congregate care settings, and be certain those facilities have adequate safeguards in place such as staff training, employee screening, visitor procedures and screening, and adequate supplies of PPE to support continued operations.
Businesses permitted to open In the “Yellow” phase, as far as I can discern, include retail stores. Those businesses are urged to encourage customers to use curbside or home delivery.
I assume those businesses will function like grocery stores do now.
Remaining restrictions (as of Friday, May 22)
Other than retail stores opening, the “Yellow” phase will maintain the following restrictions:
1. Stay at home order remains in place; although, apparently groups up to 25 people can get together. I am not certain how that works.
2. Still closed: Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) remain closed. Restaurants and bars remain closed.
3. Also, those businesses that are allowed to open under the “Yellow” status must abide by stringent guidelines in terms of practicing social safety, using protective gear; maintaining a thorough and routine disinfecting schedule; and providing guidance to help customers and employees remain COVID-19 free.
To help ensure a positive transition from lockdown to partial lockdown, we need to move gradually. Let’s refrain from leaping thoughtlessly forward. Let’s try to make this a successful move forward. Indeed, we need to return to viable economic markets. So, let us do that in a reasonable, measured fashion. Let’s make every effort to avoid mistakes. Move slowly.
We should all attempt to work together. Some of us continue to religiously practice social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands conscientiously.
Actually, over the last two months, all customers – at least that I have seen – in the grocery store and at the pharmacy wore masks. Granted, it’s the law. Certainly, some folks did not look pleased to be masked. Let’s face it, masks are not easy to breath in, nor are they comfortable. With temperatures rising, masks will be uncomfortably warm. Even so, over those first couple of critical months, folks have maintained their cool and are, for the most part, gracious to each other. I am impressed.
However, I am not as impressed with some of our politicians – politicians who seem intent on generating hostilities among their constituents. It is as though those politicians are cavalierly taking advantage of this crisis.
Perhaps it is time for “we the people” to guide this phase of reopening businesses. We can all continue to practice responsible behavior. When we go out in public, we should be smart. Continue to wear masks; maintain the 6-foot distance rule – stay out of each other’s reach; keep hands away from face; and do wash, wash wash those hands.
My fear is we will begin to feel that life is returning to normal and then we’ll let down our guard. That’s the moment the sneaky old novel virus will return to bite us. We want to avoid such a set back.
We are adults and it behooves us to take charge in a sensible way. We can neither stand still, nor charge raging forward. Either action can be disastrous. We need to move forward, cautiously,
The Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, in a May 15 article, summarized this moment:
“The yellow phase is something of a twilight zone, neither fully closed nor open.”
It feels like we’re teetering between being closed and open. That precarious position requires moderation. We, the people, can handle this monumental task! We must for our nation’s sake and for our children’s sake.
