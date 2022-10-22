If you thought left-wing media outlets were merely biased against Republicans — think again. MSNBC is openly spewing dangerous propaganda on its airwaves and trafficking hate against MAGA voters with no pushback from its hosts or executive brass.

During a recent TV appearance on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” show with host Nicolle Wallace, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, a RINO (Republican In Name Only) political analyst with the network, compared MAGA Republicans to “lice,” fleas” and “blood-sucking ticks” whom potential GOP House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., would have to “lay down with” should conservatives win the majority in the upcoming midterm elections.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.