Elon Musk is a modern-day gladiator fighting to protect free speech — the bedrock of liberty.

Yet instead of combatting a tiger or violent swordsman at the Colosseum in ancient Rome, the battle royal is happening at Twitter’s headquarters in Silicon Valley, where he’s up against a myriad of tyrannical forces that want to control speech and public discourse to advance a political agenda and sway elections in Democrats’ favor by censoring the truth.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.