The screen was blank! Just as blank as my brain.
Recently, checking the news each morning has been intimidating. Still, I turn the system on; the screen lights up;
I shiver as I prepare for the news.
There’s no lack of news – and even worse news than usual.
We’ve all heard the news, over and over, the exact same stories retold using the exact same photographs.
Likely, you were worried about our disengagement from the war – or occupation – in Afghanistan!
We read opinion pieces arguing for and against staying or leaving. We have watched politicians debate how the 20-year war should have been executed and how it should be ended or not ended. Too often those same arguing individuals look like they are merely trying to score – the most – points. It is as though they are in a game show or sporting event. It is a depressing sight. Don’t you think that our leaders should have focused on supporting the administration as it tried to end this loathsome struggle?
What happened to the tradition that “partisan politics ends at the water’s edge?”
“Politics stops at the water’s edge,” first suggested by Republican Senator Arthur Vandenberg about 1947. The idea was widely adopted under the Truman administration by the US. Vandenberg is recognized for abandoning his isolationist views of American foreign policy in favor of a more international view, and he worked in a bipartisan way to gather support for things like the creation of NATO.” –InfoBloom.
As the operation proceeded, we hoped to remove U.S. citizens, our Afghan allies and finally our troops, all safely!
Amazingly, our nation managed to carry out the largest airlift operation in our history. Since August 14, our military forces have rescued 114,000 evacuees. That was accomplished in perilous conditions.
We assume that now that we have left Afghanistan, the Taliban will take total charge. We hope those self-appointed leaders will endeavor to set up a functional government. Although, we have little hope that they will establish anything that resembles a democratic-republic. However, if the Taliban actually puts a governing structure into place, those rulers may find that they could use aid from not only neighboring countries but also nations that are further away.
Taliban leaders may wish – nay, they may long – to command esteem on the world stage.
One of the best ways to attain world-wide recognition is to join international organizations. The United Nations would be a consideration. Newly formed governments benefit from the U.N.’s missions which includes: Maintaining peace and security worldwide; helping nations develop congenial relationships and encouraging international cooperation.
Having an entity that safeguards those niceties – actually, we – in the United States – call them necessities – will help the Taliban leaders focus on building their government which can further the stability of their nascent government.
With the counsel of the United Nations, Taliban leaders will have more freedom to build a thriving economy.
(Possibly, the new government might consider investing in products other than the opium crops from their fields of poppies.)
Since it is possible that Taliban leaders would like world recognition and respect, those leaders will likely see the advantages in responding positively to commonly accepted international practices.
Perhaps I am wrong, but we – as humans – tend to prefer belonging to some group. So, why wouldn’t the new Afghan leaders select a group – like the U.N. – that can help advance their own causes?
Ok, I am off in fantasyland! Eh, maybe or perhaps not. It is certainly a pleasant thought for the moment.
Granted, the entire 20-year war, and the task of removing our country from the conflict, and our actual withdrawal have been harrowing.
We are saddened by the loss of 13 of our military personnel and 169 of our Afghan allies. For that, the radical terrorist group ISIS-K are responsible. (Presumably the Taliban and ISIS-K are enemies who may fight over territory and power in future days.) Airlifting U.S. citizens and our Afghan allies out of Kabul was an exceedingly perilous task. While we had the Taliban’s word that they would not interfere with our evacuation operations, we were uncertain that they would hold true to their word.
Fortunately, the Taliban did not fulfill my greatest dread. I feared that they would wait until Kabul and the airport were filled with evacuees and then bomb the huddled crowds that were on the verge of being rescued. In fact, apparently some Taliban leaders and our military cooperated in order to escort refugees safely to the planes.
Now, after 20-years, we have withdrawn!
What will happen to any of our U.S. citizens or of our Afghan allies who are left behind – ones who might wish to leave Afghanistan? We don’t know. The Taliban has assured us that anyone wishing to leave may do so. Do we trust them?
As Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, observed, referring to the Bible, “We do not judge them by their word. We judge them by their deeds.”
Hopefully the Taliban will see that the best way to build an effective, strong, world-acclaimed nation is to build a governmental structure that Afghan citizens can trust. Even if that should happen, still, we – as a nation – will be holding our breath regarding the future for women and girls in Afghanistan.
Despite a couple of Taliban leaders promising that they will not mistreat women, it’s likely that their idea of mistreating differs drastically from ours.
Assume that Afghanistan’s new leadership manages to direct the nation into a brighter, stronger future, even so, we need to ensure that that future guarantees equal rights for females.
In fact, we need to find some way to eliminate the subjugation and abuse of women and girls around the world.
We should never have remained in Afghanistan after we chased Bin Laden into Pakistan. However, we were there, and the women of Afghanistan reaped some benefits from our involvement. We hate to see all of those improvements wiped away. Perhaps the educated women of Afghanistan can draw on their strength and knowledge to help lead their country to a new, brighter day. We can hope!
(Note: In an earlier column, I accused the administration of not planning adequately to rescue refugees from Afghanistan and of telling the Taliban about our schedule and timeline. In retrospect, however, I am not certain that there were any viable ways to sneak our citizens, allies and equipment out of Afghanistan. Any “secretive” movements we made would be readily detected, thus alerting opposing forces to our subterfuge. That likely would have generated a major and lethal engagement and, perhaps, have drawn us into a deeper, more prolonged battle causing us to send more troops, and thereby ensuring that the war continued.
No, the war needed to end!
