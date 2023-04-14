Tennessee calls itself “The Volunteer State,” but don’t volunteer your opinion there. Free speech is by no means guaranteed in Tennessee. This month, the largely white Tennessee House of Representatives, with its heavily gerrymandered Republican supermajority, expelled two members, Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, the two youngest Black representatives in the House. They stood accused of breaching House “decorum” for nonviolently protesting the chamber’s inaction on gun violence in the wake of yet another mass school shooting, this one at The Covenant School in Nashville on March 27. Three nine-year-olds and three adults were killed by the single shooter armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic assault rifle, a weapon of war.

Days after the mass shooting – the 146th in the U.S. in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive – over 1,000 people marched on the Capitol, flooding the Senate and House galleries, chanting demands for gun control. During a House recess, Jones and Pearson went to the floor with a small bullhorn. They were joined by Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson, a former teacher. These elected officials were later dubbed “The Tennessee Three.”