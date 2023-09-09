On Aug. 24, the Bradford County Commissioners held a meeting with the board of the Library System of Bradford County. This meeting, as per documents received by The Daily Review, was to discuss the future and finances of both the Bradford County Library and the library system at large.
The problem with this? No one knew about the meeting. The public was not invited to listen in on the discussions. This is an oversight that plays at the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act.
The Sunshine Act, for anyone who doesn’t know, requires most meetings by public officials to take place in an open and public environment. As per the act:
“Official action and deliberations by a quorum of the members of an agency shall take place at a meeting open to the public.”
A quorum is half or more. According to the document from the Aug. 24 meeting, all three Bradford County commissioners were in attendance, and discussions were certainly had regarding county business and public funding.
To my knowledge, none of the permissible exceptions built into the Sunshine Act for holding a closed meeting — such as executive sessions, conferences, and certain working sessions — are applicable in this situation.
I reached out to Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, and shared the Aug. 24 document to get her opinion.
“The topics discussed at this meeting should have been discussed at a public meeting held pursuant to the Sunshine Act,” said Melewsky. “There is no exception to the Sunshine Act that would allow this type of discussion to occur outside a public meeting.”
Commissioner Daryl Miller disagrees, claiming that “there were no deliberations that took place, there were no negotiations that took place, and there were no decisions that took place.”
When pressed on the matter, Miller implied that he believes there is a difference between deliberations — as mentioned in the Sunshine Act — and the discussions that took place at the Aug. 24 meeting.
“It was just discussion points and it was information gathering and just sharing possibilities,” said Miller.
According to Melewsky, it’s the discussions that are the problem.
“There may not have been any decisions made, but that’s irrelevant,” said Melewsky. “The law applies to the discussion of agency business by a quorum. So if they weren’t discussing agency business, what were they doing?”
According to Melewsky, if two of our three county commissioners were to meet for coffee and start discussing county business, even that could trigger the Sunshine Act.
“Public officials need to be very careful about not stepping over that line when they’re amongst a quorum,” said Melewsky, who noted that number is easy to reach when there’s only three commissioners in the county.
Melewsky also questioned why the commissioners would want to meet behind closed doors, even if they were in the right to do so.
“Even if he’s right, it still gives the appearance of impropriety,” said Melewsky. “Why would an elected official want to do that?”
“In the end, it looks bad even if it’s not illegal,” Melewsky continued.
In addition to meetings being open, the act requires that the public is made aware of meetings ahead of time — at least 24 hours in advance — with a meeting agenda posted on the agency website.
No such notice or agenda was made available by the commissioners. In fact, the document from the meeting specifically states that “This information is confidential at this time.”
Lastly, the Sunshine Act requires that the public has a chance to have their voice heard by the board, even at the earliest stages of discussion.
“The law gives the public a right to witness and participate in the formation of public policy at all stages of the process,” said Melewsky, “including its genesis.”
Since the public was not notified of the meeting or welcome to attend, they were denied their right to voice their opinions.
Miller noted that the commissioners did seek counsel from their solicitor before going through with the meeting.
“Reasonable minds can disagree, and this is not the first solicitor that I have respectfully disagreed with from a public access perspective,” said Melewsky. “I think oftentimes what happens is solicitors will look at the cases that talk about all the rare exceptions to the law rather than looking at the law itself and its purpose.”
“Agencies need to start — and solicitors need to start — from the foundational principles of the law,” she continued. “Most of these types of discussions should be happening at a public meeting unless there’s a really good reason not to. In this case, my question would be what’s a really good reason not to have a public discussion?”
The Pennsylvania Office of Open Records offers Sunshine Act training for anyone that is interested in learning more about the law.
“Sunshine Act training is always a good idea,” said Melewsky. “It’s not required by law, but it is offered for free. It is taxpayer-funded (and) available to any elected official and any member of the public.”
