On Aug. 24, the Bradford County Commissioners held a meeting with the board of the Library System of Bradford County. This meeting, as per documents received by The Daily Review, was to discuss the future and finances of both the Bradford County Library and the library system at large.

The problem with this? No one knew about the meeting. The public was not invited to listen in on the discussions. This is an oversight that plays at the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act.

