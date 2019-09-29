The Global Climate Change Strike, Friday, Sept. 20, was remarkable.
I am always intrigued by coverage of events that begin with the sunrise in the eastern Pacific and then travel around our planet to the western Pacific thus meeting sunset. Added to the worldwide involvement, each city’s protest march appeared massive. In fact, as the 24-hour day drew to a close, it was estimated that about four million protesters participated.
Essentially, it was a world-wide event that was spearheaded by young climate activists. Impressive!
Sometimes marches or protests can be off-putting. However, the fact that the climate change march was both massive and world wide gave the protests a validity that not all marches achieve. Plus, I found the young activists compelling.
These young activists clearly see the need to address the climate crisis. For them, the situation is critical. As they look to their own future they realize that Earth cannot possibly adjust quickly enough to the environmental changes we have inflicted on our planet. Protest signs like “You will die of old age, but I will die of climate change,” demonstrated their awareness of what their future holds.
It is a scientific fact that, “Evolution can’t keep up with the speed that we humans are changing our planet.” -S. Nevada, Sept. 21.
For example, the coral reefs off the southern coast of Florida have been dying for the last 30 years. According to scientists, it will take 300,000 years for Mother Nature to rebuild those reefs.
Unfortunately, some folks prefer to hide from the climate change crisis.
“And ignorance, particularly wilful and entrenched ignorance, is a much harder rock to smash. A fundamental tenet of the scientific method is that there is never certainty in science, only observation, experimentation, hypothesis refinement and the empirical accumulation of evidence. Our past and present leaders exploit that fact, warning of dangers of scientific consensus as if it reeks of climate conspiracists.” — Emma White, The Guardian, Sept. 17.
Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, served as a mobilizing force behind the climate change marches. In 2018, Thunberg was only 15 when she became an active climate change crusader. She launched “Fridays for Future” when she began skipping school — and advocating all students skip school — each Friday.
Regarding school, she posed these questions:
— “Why study for a future, which may not be there?”
— “Why spend a lot of effort to become educated, when our governments are not listening to the educated?”
From her school sidewalk, Thunberg proceeded to the sidewalk in front of the Swedish Parliament, where she protested by handing out flyers accusing adults of negligence regarding climate change.
Then, on April 16, this year, she spoke to the European Union (EU) Parliament. There, she patiently explained to the representatives that, “We become the bad guys who have to tell people these uncomfortable things, because no one else wants to or dares to. And just for quoting and acting on these numbers, these scientific facts, we receive unimaginable amounts of hate and threats. We are being mocked and lied about by elected officials, members of Parliament, business leaders, journalists.”
In August of this year, she jettisoned the urgency of the climate crisis into the headlines. “Thunberg sailed across the Atlantic Ocean from Plymouth, U.K. to New York, in a 60 ft racing yacht equipped with solar panels and underwater turbines. The trip was announced as a carbon neutral transatlantic crossing serving as a demonstration of Thunberg’s declared beliefs of the importance of reducing emissions.
The voyage lasted 15 days, from 14 to 28 August 2019. While in the Americas, Thunberg attended the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City and the COP 25 Climate Change Conference in Santiago, Chile.” — Wikipedia
On Sept. 17, when Thunberg appeared before the U.S. Senate climate crisis task force, the senators heaped her and her fellow activists with praise.
In response she told them, “Please save your praise. We don’t want it. Don’t invite us here to just tell us how inspiring we are without actually doing anything about it because it doesn’t lead to anything, she said,” The Grist, Sept. 18.
During the first-ever youth U.N, Climate Action Summit held Sept. 21, Thunberg challenged leaders of the United Nations “‘...stop wasting time’ and work harder to curb carbon emissions, or we will vote you out.”
When Thunberg appeared at the U.N. Headquarters, New York, she and her fellow youth activists spoke bluntly to the world leaders.
In response to the young activists’ pleas, Secretary-General António Guterres, observed that “‘...one of the problems of world leaders [is that] they talk too much, and they listen too little. And … It is in listening that we learn. It is in giving the possibility for all those that represent today’s world to speak and to have their voices be part of decision-making processes that we can move forward.” — UN News, Sept. 21.
Perhaps these young activists are making themselves heard.
According to an article in the Los Angeles Times, Sept. 20:
“In Berlin, more than 100,000 people gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate near Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, where all-night talks produced a $60-billion package of measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
“Acknowledging they were inspired by the spreading popularity of demonstrations, Merkel and key ministers in her grand coalition government announced the package of fees on carbon dioxide emissions and incentives for clean energy that they hope will put Europe’s biggest economy back on track to meet its carbon reduction targets.” — Los Angeles Times, Sept. 20.
We can hope that other nations, including the good old U.S. of A., will follow Germany’s example. We can hope that our elected officials will lead us to a better future.
Our entire Congress would do well to follow the advice that Greta Thunberg offered when she spoke to the U.S. Senate.
“If you want advice for what you should do, invite scientists, ask scientists for their expertise. We don’t want to be heard. We want the science to be heard,” Thunberg proclaimed.
“In remarks meant for Congress as a whole, she said: ‘I know you are trying but just not hard enough. Sorry.’” —The Guardian, Sept. 17.
It is time we all tried harder, for — the plain truth is — our future is rushing toward us!
