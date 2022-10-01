Before venturing deeper into the November midterm election and its many issues, the news’ ledger had plenty of contrasts that may have been overlooked, ignored, or simply dismissed. The good news for Democrats is despite Queen Elizabeth’s death, it won’t prohibit her from voting in November.

I asked one young, soon-to-be-parolee, why Prince Charles is now King Charles III. His answer, “His pop’s was King Charles II.” Granted, that is English history, so I then asked him if he knew what Jim Crow was. His reply, “Ain’t he dude in 47 cell?” Such sentiments only underscore why school choice needs to be a major issue with every political campaign from sea to shining sea.