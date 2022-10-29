It was a heretical political “Hail Mary” in the first-degree for our ersatz Catholic president in a desperate attempt to motivate the Democrat base in the November midterm election.

“The court got Roe right nearly 50 years ago and I believe the Congress should codify Roe, once and for all,” President Biden informed the Democratic National Committee. There is nothing like killing babies that rouses Democrats, which Biden believes will turn the red wave into a blue sea of victory.