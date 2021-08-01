For those of you who are Olympic devotees – as some of my friends are – I hope that there are some aspects of this year’s unique and belated Olympic games that you are finding interesting and perhaps even enjoyable. Although, it must seem strange that the stadiums are vacant. Still, there will doubtless be some memorable moments given that the games continue until Sunday (Aug. 8.)
No, I have not and will not be watching. In fact, I am woefully ignorant regarding sports including the Olympics.
OK, I do know that the first recorded Olympic games were held in Greece sometime near 770 B.C. The events were held to honor their gods and only males participated.
I was unaware that today’s Olympics “was conceived by Pierre de Coubertin, on whose initiative the International Athletic Congress of Paris was held in June 1894. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) constituted itself on 23 June 1894. The first Olympic Games (Games of the Olympiad) of modern times were celebrated in Athens, Greece, in 1896.
“The first Olympic Winter Games were celebrated in Chamonix, France, in 1924.” -International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) website. -updated July 17, 2020.
I would have gone blithely on, but a news break about Olympic players not being garbed correctly grabbed my attention.
According to a July 20 article in the New York Times, the International Handball Federation demanded participants wear bikini bottoms.
Now, competitors can’t wear just any old bikini. “The bottoms must have a close fit with a cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg.
Plus, “...the sides of the bikini bottoms must be no more than four inches.”
“Men, on the other hand, can wear shorts as long as four inches above their knees (that’s above their knees) as long as they are ‘not too baggy.’” -New York Times -July 20.
It is unsurprising that male participants have a more comfortable and suitable outfit. While I was startled that an entity as prestigious as the IOC would permit such sexist regulations, I was not really surprised.
According to the New York Times article, “A spokeswoman for the International Handball Federation, Jessica Rockstroh, said on Tuesday (July 20) that she did not know the reason for the rules. ‘We’re looking into it internally,’”
However, Rockstroh said — apparently dismissively – that the IOC’s “...focus at the moment was on the Olympics, not uniforms.”
She went on to claim that,”... the organization had not received official complaints...”
Later, Rockstroh admitted that yes, Norway had filed. “But,” added – as if in defense – that Norway “...was the only country that had officially complained. Globally we know that other countries like to play in bikinis, for example.”
Apparently, not all of the Olympic participants find the IOC’s outfit restrictions acceptable. Nor did the IOC’s spokesperson mention that a selection of uniform styles might be an option.
“‘I don’t see why we can’t play in shorts,’ said Martine Welfler, one of the Norwegian players. ‘With so much body shaming and stuff like that these days, you should be able to wear a little bit more when you play.’
“Female athletes have spoken out against the double standards for their uniforms many times in recent decades. Women are required to wear more revealing outfits in several sports, including track and field, beach volleyball and tennis. In 2011, the Badminton World Federation decreed that women must wear skirts or dresses to play at the elite level in order to help revive flagging interest in women’s badminton.” – New York Times -July 20.
In 2006, Norway’s handball federation submitted a letter to the International Handball Federation.
The letter emphasized that “...the requirement for women to wear bikini bottoms was insensitive to some countries’ cultural norms and could be embarrassing for those who did not want so much of their bodies exposed.
“In handball, a sport that combines elements of soccer and basketball, goalkeepers should be allowed to wear less-revealing uniforms because they use all parts of their bodies to block shots,’’ the letter added.
Indeed, as my spouse quipped sarcastically, ”It’s nice to know that the Olympics (IOC) is on par with the Playboy Club!”
Actually, Hugh Hefner was hiring the “Bunnies” to be provocative.
The participants in the Olympics are engaged in competition where they demonstrate their considerable skills, not the least of which must be attributed to their devotion – over years – to long hard hours of work and to rigorous training.
Note: I have become aware – and am in awe – of how amazingly disciplined these olympic athletes are.
To show off these participants’ bodies in a purely carnal manner, denigrates them as athletes and as people.
Deplorably, this is, yet again, another case of thoughtless disregard for females; and, it is perpetrated by an international entity that claims its main goal is to elevate society and the world.
The first Fundamental Principles of “Olympism – a philosophy of life, exalting and combining in a balanced whole the qualities of body, will and mind. Blending sport with culture and education, Olympism seeks to create a way of life based on the joy of effort, the educational value of good examples, social responsibility and respect for universal fundamental ethical principles.” –International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) website. -updated July 17, 2020.
The moment the games wrap up, the IOC’s top committee members need to take a look at some of the requirements regarding dress codes.
It would seem that the IOC’s aim is to improve our planet’s lot.
Becoming aware of the need for and working toward greater gender equality can go a long way toward the improvement of this old world.
By the way, back in ancient Greece, the standard uniform for Olympic participants was nothing! Yep, if history is to be believed, they competed in their birthday suits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.