Naturally, I looked up the word “nostalgic,” because that’s how I have been feeling lately.
I am guilty of looking up words that I basically know. On occasion, I find the definitions include more meanings or shades of meanings than I knew.
Nostalgic means “...a sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past…”
Ah ha, just as I thought.
However, I could not resist checking out the question “...what is the name for someone who is always nostalgic?”
Uh, right! Of course! “An old soul.”
Indeed, at least at the moment, I am definitely feeling like an ole soul. Normally, I do not – as the definition indicated – wallow in the past.
However, this spring’s gradual return from COVID-19 lockdown to something closer to normal existence prompted a rush of memories.
It is likely that my spouse and I noticed the pandemic’s lockdown much less than most folks did. It is not that we’re really reclusive, but we’re not social butterflies either.
Plus, after about the first month of the lockdown, we found that we could carefully see some family members because they had become total homebodies during the lockdown.
After cautiously seeing them and making use of curbside grocery pickup, we added a few sites to our list of stops. We purchased prescriptions at Rite Aid, and bought lumber (parking-lot pickups) and plumbing and electrical supplies at counters protected by vinyl shields.
I cannot recall a time – in our 50 plus years – when my spouse hasn’t been busy building something or another. The lockdown was no different.
Following the first couple of trips where we were driving on nearly vacant roads – it felt as though aliens had abducted almost everybody – we adjusted. We rather quickly became accustomed to the rarely traveled roads and the lonely businesses. In fact, we became fond of the quiet shops and open highways. We also enjoyed looking up at the clear, crystal blue skies that were unmarred by streaks of white streamers. The absence of sounds from engines in flight provided an unbroken stillness that helped accentuate the skies’ calm.
Of course, anytime we were out, we wore masks, kept social distance, and washed hands, initially fervently. Hydrogen-peroxide in spray bottles became our constant companions.
As months passed, we began to see some friends, briefly, outside with the distance of their porches or yards between us. Conversing by yelling across lawns is a bit difficult for me. I am hearing challenged.
Once we had completed our final shots in February and waited the prescribed two weeks for the vaccine to become effective, we invited our neighbors to join us for occasional dinners. Those engagements helped us maintain our sanity.
Confession, actually, those same neighbors were here for Christmas dinner complete with all of the Covid safety measures.
Over the years we, normally, hosted our entire family and several friends – including those neighbors – for the holiday season. Naturally, not this year!
The obvious question: What about the gifts? After all, we do have 10 grandkids. Some gifts were mailed, some delivered, and some still need to be delivered. That should be fun when we finally arrange the get together!
Of course, both my spouse and I are a tad uneasy about casually hanging out with some of our grandkids – the ones who aren’t eligible to get vaccinated, yet. We – ourselves – are 90 percent immune, but we worry that we might silently carry the virus. We’d be shattered if we infected one of the young g-kids.
Even so, we are inching our way back to normal – whatever that is for us.
Howbeit, on Saturday, June 5, a remote celebration startled me – after the fact.
I knew June 5 was our penultimate grandkid’s 7th birthday and that there would not be a big celebration. She – our 9th grandkid – joyously celebrated at home with her family. She did not complain – even one tinsy bit – about a homebound b-day. We sent our wishes via text message.
Also, June 5 was our eldest grandkid’s graduation. Yes, her high school – near Reading – held a ceremony adhering to social distancing standards.
Distance – meaning actual road miles – wasn’t an issue for us. Her dad group-texted graduation photos complete with a running dialogue to the entire family.
As you’re likely aware, most graduation ceremonies provide very few tickets, so texting worked nicely. Actually, it felt as though we were there – well, almost.
Nostalgic moment: I flashed back to a clear Saturday afternoon in mid-May, 18 years ago. That was the moment when I first cradled our first grandchild.
Kudos to Grand Kid-1. She managed to perform extraordinarily during a most unusual school year. As a result of her efforts, she’s off to college, with a well-deserved scholarship. Congrats G.K.-1. Enjoy your next journey!
Wednesday, June 9 was another big day. Finally, we met our neighbors’ grandson — their first grandkid. He — or “Prince” as I call him — is barely 3 months old.
Dinner — with Baby, his parents and grandparents was a jabber-filled affair as we attempted to catch up on the past year’s locked-down events.
(By the way his nickname is “Prince” because he proved to be such a pleasant guest.)
Holding ”Prince” took me back four-plus decades when I first held his dad.
Nostalgic moments! Delightful reminiscences?
Yes!
Do I wish to linger back in those days? Well, perhaps for a moment or two.
No, not permanently, because that would lock us in a past time.
Anything after that moment would not exist.
Despite the melancholy response that the cicadas prompted, I do not actually recall their last appearance. I do remember that, always — at least — initially, the humming, buzzing sorrowful sounds envelop me with an intense case of nostalgia.
Childhood memories overwhelm me. I recall playing on the little swing that hung from an old, gnarled apple tree. Even though the sounds seemed much louder then, than today, I enjoyed their entire season of music.
I lingered outside listening to the cicada performance. In unison, the chorus began humming and buzzing softly. Their sound built to a crescendo, then gradually receded, becoming muted only to build again.
Also, I liked pulling and prying cicada shells from the bark where they clung, then piling the shells at the tree’s base.
Yes, this snippet of memory always returns, yet, in my adult years it never took long for the cicadas’ songs to annoy. I wanted silence. “Go away, you freaky noisy creatures,” I usually thought.
What? Wait! These insects only appear every 17 years — granted some species do appear every 13 years.
Good golly, I’ll be in my 90s when the next brood hatches to put on its serenade.
Given that fact, I should revel in this cacophony of sound, not wish it away.
After all, this could be the final cicada symphony that I’ll hear!.
Now, that’s a sobering thought!
Sing on, cicadas! Sing on!
The definition at the beginning of this column is correct.
Indeed, I am most emphatically a nostalgic old soul!
Credit goes to Michael Cooper-White, whose columns and notebooks, thankfully, frequent this page. But for his notebook of June 12, where he reflected on his age in 17 more years, I likely would have wished the cicadas sounds gone.
Obviously, my wishes are not the cicadas’ commands, so I would have spent the rest of their serenade feeling quite annoyed, terribly grouchy and grumbling to anyone unfortunate enough to be within hearing range of my grating voice.
What an onus to those around me and what a loss to me!
So, thank you, MCW!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.