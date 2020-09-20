Fall is my favorite time of year. I am drawn outside by its colorful leaves and its cooler temperatures. I find that I try to take advantage of the pleasant weather before the thermometer does its late fall slide, then it’s back inside. That’s probably true for a lot of us.
Normally, it’s no problem, except this season we’re still struggling with a pandemic.
The President — after he had been briefed about COVID-19 – accurately summed up the difficulty with the flu pandemic when he told Bob Woodward, of The Washington Post, “This is deadly stuff. You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.” -NPR Sept. 10.
Indeed, the President was correct! This virus is more lethal than an ordinary flu virus!
With the return of colder temperatures, we will be moving more of our activities indoors, thus we will be forced into closer proximity with each other. Given that this flu virus is borne by liquid droplets carried through the air, controlling the virus’s spread becomes more challenging.
On Feb. 7, after a detailed briefing about COVID-19, Trump, in a phone call to Bob Woodward of The Washington Post, said, “It goes through air, Bob. That’s always tougher than the touch. You know, the touch, you don’t have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.
“And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than your, you know, your even your strenuous flus. This is deadly stuff.”-CBS, Sept. 13.
Indeed, the President was correct, originally! COVID-19 is tricky, very tricky, in fact, it can be lethal.
Then, “Two weeks after he spoke to Woodward about ‘deadly stuff,’ Trump tweeted to the world on February 24, ‘The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.’ On February 27, he said, ‘It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.’ On March 10, he said, ‘And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.’” -NPR, Sept. 10.
“But that’s not the assessment of the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. With approximately 40,000 new cases and 1,000 deaths per day in the U.S., Fauci said the numbers are way too high and could get worse as the weather gets cooler and people spend more time indoors.” -CNN, Sept. 11
It is too bad the President didn’t have enough faith in the American people to trust us to handle the truth. No, he felt that we had to be protected, that he had to be a cheerleader, and that he had to assure us that everything was just fine. He didn’t even have faith in his own supporters.
However, had he explained the problem and offered a strategy – based on advice from his medical advisors – he would have found that we – the public – would have been receptive. The President could have set an example by following the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations.
He could have worn a mask when out in public, practiced social distancing, and washed hands, religiously. I imagine that our response might have surprised him. He would have discovered that we would have remained “calm and carried on” – following CDC guidelines. After all, we are a strong nation, or we have been.
Now, hopefully the President will change his approach and make an effort to enlist our help since that is the only way we can control this virus. Each individual’s effort is required in order to effectively combat the virus.
“’We need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter because it’s not going to be easy,’” Fauci advised. -CNN, Sept. 11.
“It was stunning to me,” Fauci said, “... that in some states and cities and counties, you would see television clips of people crowded indoors at bars, which is a superspreading event if you ever saw it.
“Young people may think they are not going to get dangerously ill, and get careless,” Fauci added. -CNN, Sept. 11.
Of course, now the major worry is how many more of us will die from the Coronavirus? Granted employment is also a critical issue. Of course, if we’re exceedingly ill or if we succumb to – as in die from – the virus, work ceases to be an issue.
Indeed, we are all weary of dealing with this killer. Some of us feel our freedoms are threatened, although those same folks would not dream of intentionally and flagrantly ignoring traffic signals and signs which are in place for everyone’s safety.
Some of us are weary of wearing masks – breathing is an issue for some of us. Personally, I am always forgetting where I placed my mask. What a nuisance!
We are also challenged to maintain the recommended 6-foot distance from each other. Plus, sacrificing our social lives leaves us discontent, even despondent.
How sick are we of the “Happy Birthday” song we’re supposed to sing twice over during handwashing? Can’t we get a different song? Plus, I don’t want to think about what my hands — which are subject to winter cracking – will look like by Thanksgiving, even.
Yet, if we are to believe the good doctor – Fauci – whose COVID-19 prediction rate, thus far, has been nearly spot on — we must buck up and persevere. This is no ordinary flu. Take it from the President, who is on tape telling Woodward,”It’s a plague!”
My spouse and I managed to endure the quarantine and abide by the CDC regs in reasonably fair spirits. We have had some limited contacts with family members and with our very cautious neighbors on the corner. That has helped, however at this point, I am faced with elective surgery that really should be done soon to prevent eye deterioration. Actually, the surgery was postponed, due to COVID-19, from April/May to later this month and the beginning of October. It’s only cataract surgery. My friends who have already had the surgery assure me it’s not a big deal. I believe them, however, I’m the world’s worst coward when it comes to anything medical. I don’t even like to drive by medical centers. Imagine how weird I felt when I found myself wanting – for the first time in my life – to see the doctor. And, my poor spouse – who is normally calm – is fretting because something as simple as my temperature being above 98.6 could postpone surgery, again. Which would likely require that I get more COVID-19 tests for the rescheduled surgeries.
There’s no doubt that this flu epidemic has redoubled the steps required to safely undergo surgery or any medical procedure. Plus, the virus adds an extra worry for the loved-ones of the patient. Also, the hospital requires – for everyone’s safety – that the patient adhere to a stringent isolation regime.
In my case, it doesn’t help that postponing the cataract removal is contributing to some corneal degeneration in my peepers.
Granted these are minor inconveniences, still my crew will be relieved when this is completed. Me? Oh, you bet I will.
Between feeling slightly overwhelmed – I’m not certain it takes much to overwhelm me – and not being certain what the regimen of all the various eye drops will do to my vision, I am in a quandary.
So, I plan to take a break from my column for the rest of this month until at least the middle or even the end of October. In truth, I’m probably just being lazy.
In the meantime, please take care and continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines for contending with the coronavirus. Remember, we are moving more of our activities indoors and thus we should exercise even greater caution.
Also, remember, if you requested a mail-in ballot, to check on its progress. Although, as of Sept. 18, the state had yet to certify this election.
Last, as my spouse always recommends, “...endeavor to maintain your sense of humor.”
Alas, for me, there are days where I need a good ole’ hound dog, because I have to hunt long and hard to find my somewhat tattered sense of humor.
