Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 6:44 am
Organic is here to stay
Farming can be incredibly stable but it can also be boom-or-bust.
The pork industry got a boost when bacon became a meme. Dairy farmers had a good couple of quarters when Americans rushed to adopt Greek yogurt into their diets. Soybean and oat growers have been enjoying a small boon in growing the essential ingredients of non-dairy “milk”.
And of course, there’s the organic craze.
You know, that farming technique I’ve written extensively about, that technique I’ve got 5 years of experience with. Yeah, that stuff isn’t going anywhere.
How do I know this? Because I’m young and young people know everything.
But seriously, I acknowledge I’m younger than the majority of my audience. We come from different generations with different priorities. My generation grew up learning about DDT and acid rain. We’ve been cognizant of our impact on the environment since we were toddlers.
And a lot of folks my age see going organic as a healthier, more environmentally-friendly food choice.
Food suppliers know it. That’s why more and more milks are labeled “BST-free”. It’s why all the podcasts we listen to are cut with ads by Magic Spoon and Hello Fresh, which are starting to market their wares as organic.
American consumers in the 18-35 age bracket have been shifting toward organic foods for years, and unlike Greek yogurt it doesn’t appear to be a passing phase.
Read into it what you will, I’m not trying to advocate for transitioning to organic. I haven’t read the macro-threads of economic data. I could be way wrong.
But I don’t think I am. Consumers are increasingly making the decision to get the organic milk, the organic vegetables, the organic meat. Americans are getting more and more conscious of what is on their plate. I think organic will, in my lifetime, be the new norm.
Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.
